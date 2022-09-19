DAWSON -- Whew!
There's no truth to the rumor that the Dawson Bulldogs are off this week because the school's scoreboard keeper needs a break.
So does the scoreboard that lit up all night Friday during the Bulldogs' wild, wild 62-41 win over Kerens. By the time the game was over the two teams had scored a combined 103 points and the two quarterbacks had thrown for 583 yards.
Dawson freshman Brant Boatright, who leads the Golden Circle in passing, had another amazing game in his career at Dawson -- that's his brief four-game career, completing 28-of-40 passes (70 percent) for 375 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw six two-point conversion passes.
Three Dawson receivers combined to make 25 receptions for 366 yards and six touchdowns. Jace Johnson caught 10 passes for 163 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and three TDs and a two-point conversion, Isaac Johnson had nine receptions for 124 yards (13.8 yards per catch), two touchdowns and a two-point conversion and Hastin Easley made six catches for 79 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and a TD and two-point conversion.
Smartest man in Dawson? That's Cash Thompson, the son of Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson. Cash is Dawson's offensive coordinator, and he called every play in the game for the Bulldogs, who have scored 192 points in four games.
Talk about cashing in! Jimmy was the one who decided to start throwing the ball at Dawson, and he's the guy who had faith in an eighth grader (Boatright), who had a 377-yard game earlier this season. Young Brant has thrown for 1,206 yards in four games to help Dawson race out to a 4-0 record.
The Dawgs had another big night in the air and Micah McCall had a career night running the ball, rushing for 115 yards on 12 carries. Colby Springer ran for 72 yards on seven carries, scored a touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion, and Cade Onstott, who does it all for the Bulldogs, rushed for 66 yards on five carries (13.2 yards per touch) and scored a touchdown.
How wild was it?
Dawson led 30-28 at halftime and then lit up the scoreboard the rest of the way.
It was a big night for the Kerens offense, too.
The Bobcats, who open their district season at home against Itasca this week, are getting better and better and look like a threat to make some noise in the district race and reach the playoffs.
Lane Lynch, who took over at quarterback this season, had a big night, throwing for 208 yards and three touchdowns and tailback Nehemiah Massey had another brilliant performance, rushing for 194 yards and scoring three TDs on 34 carries.
Muziq Gunnell had five receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns and Mykel Lattimore had six catches for 73 yards and a TD.
It was a wild game for both teams as Dawson stayed unbeaten with a classic night in the air, and Kerens sent a message to all the teams in the District 7-2A DII race that the Bobcats are coming,and coming on strong.
