RIO VISTA -- This was sweet, the kind of sweet that comes with hard work and dedication, not so much a gift as a new beginning, not so much a welcome home party but more as a "glad to be home" celebration.
All that and more surrounded Dawson's 40-13 opening night victory Friday night over Rio Vista, where Bryan Kelley got his first coaching job 17 years ago.
Kelley, who has a had a ton of success at places like Allen, one of the best programs in the nation, and Waco Midway, one of the top programs in Texas, returned to Dawson this spring to complete his long and winding road back to the Bulldogs. who handed their new coach a well-earned 1-0 start.
It was a Homecoming on the road. The only things missing were a Queen and a parade. Kelley came home to win -- 'nuff said.
Dawson was a surprise team a year ago, winning their first eight games. This year's team could be better.
Kelley's Dawgs are more balanced this season and put together a complete performance Friday, running for 249 yards and throwing for 168 for a combined 417 yards of offense. Kelley's defense was even better. Dawson held Rio Vista to 141 yards of total offense and only 32 yards on the ground.
"I'm super proud of how the kids prepared for the game," Kelley said. "We played a good game, but for us to be better down the road and in the playoffs we've got to work on cleaning up the penalties and be better on our execution. We've got to work on the details and our execution has to be better."
The idea is not to reach the playoffs but to make a run once they get there,
The 46-35 win at home against Rio Vista last season was a much more up-and-down, lead-changing game that ended after Dawson took over down the stretch. Dawson seemed in control all night Friday and that confident feeling should carry over after the season opener.
Kelley wants to have more balance, and that was more than evident in the Dawg's running game. Tailback Corey Springer got off to a fast start, rushing for 148 yards on 13 carries and scoring on a 22-yard TD run.
Elijah Allen ran for 53 yards on five carries and made nine tackles to go along with an interception.
Sophomore quarterback Brant Boatright gained 60 yards on seven carries and had another big night in the air. He threw for 2,549 yards as a freshman, and still throws a pretty pass, completing 13-of-21 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Hasten Easley, the top receiver and rebounder (combined) in the Golden Circle, is back for more this season. He caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 14 yards and two more TDs in the rout. He is one of the top two-way players in the area, and made nine tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and he recovered a fumble.
Linebacker Cameron Watson had a big game, making seven tackles, and cornerback Demarus Jackson made seven tackles to leave his mark on the opener.
Kelley left his mark, too.
The Dawgs will be at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday to face Leon in what should look and feel like Homecoming II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.