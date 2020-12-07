Dawson's Bulldogs, who have emerged as one of the best football programs in the Golden Circle, had another strong season and a long list of players were honored when the District 8-2A DI All-District team was announced.
Senior Da'Mariyea Hamilton was named the 8-2A Co-MVP after a brilliant season on both sides of the ball. Not only was Hamilton a force on defense in the secondary but he was a game-changer in the backfield, where he led the Bulldogs along with his twin brother, Ja'Mariyea, all year with an electric brand of football that ignited the offense.
He finished the season with 1096 yards on 132 carries (8.3 average yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns, and drove opponents crazy all year.
Dawson's powerful and disciplined offense was anchored by Levi Elkins, who was named the 8-2A Offensive Lineman of the Year. Elkins led an offensive line that hammered teams and produced 2,920 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards no matter who carried the ball.
Elkins was tremendous on the defensive line as well, and finished the season with 66 tackles, including nine for losses and four sacks.
The Bulldogs had talent all over the field and saw four players named to the 8-2A first-team, including Bodey Martinez and Hunter Boatwright, who each were named to the first-team on offense and defense.
Martinez, a senior who was a leader on and off the field made the first-team as a tight end and as a linebacker, and Boatwright, a junior was named to the team as a two-way lineman who was a big part of Dawson's offensive line and a force as a defensive lineman as well.
Martinez was the heart and soul of a Dawson team that grew up during his four-year career, a tough-minded and hard-nose player who epitomized the Dawson way of playing the game -- a no nonsense, all-out, all-the-time brand of football that put hard work and discipline first and took Dawson from also-ran to district leader and playoff power.
Martinez was a key blocker on offense who also made five receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns for a team that ran the ball 90 percent of the time, and he was a physical and emotional leader on defense.
He seemed to be everywhere at once, and was always where he needed to be, and finished his senior season with 136 tackles, including 20 for losses and two sacks. He was a terror all over the field, and forced four fumbles and recovered two fumbles for Dawson's aggressive defense. He also blocked a field goal.
Ja'Mariyea Hamilton had the same kind of impact for the Bulldogs, and was named to the 8-2A first-team as a tailback. Like his twin brother he brought speed and excitement every time he touched the ball, and finished with 1,066 yards on 99 carries (an amazing 10.8 yards per carry average) and 10 touchdowns. That's right, the twins gained 2,162 yards and rushed for 29 touchdowns. Ja'Mariyea also caught three passes for 55 yards (18.3 average).
Junior Isaiah Johnson, was named to the first-team as a defensive back after an outstanding season in the secondary, where he made five interceptions to go along with 43 tackles and three forced fumbles. He also played quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Dawson had five players named to the second-team: Seth Springe, a senior offensive lineman, Josh Encinia, a senior offensive lineman, Cade Onstott, a sophomore defensive back, Payton McCormack, a sophomore linebacker, and Eddie Guerra, a junior defensive lineman.
Zane Monger, a junior tight end led the Honorable Mention list that included Springer, Johnson and Guerra.
