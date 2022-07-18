DAWSON -- It was a Goldilocks moment.
Not too big, not too small -- but juuust right.
This wasn't a fairytale. It just felt like one for Hunter Boatright, a hard-nose, hard-working, disciplined high school football player from Dawson who dreamed of playing college football.
Boatright can play. He was Dawson's leading offensive lineman for the past two years, leading the way for the Bulldogs, who loved to run with a power-packed game that didn't try to fool the other guys when Ron Striplin was the head football coach.
The Dawgs didn't want to fool you. They just wanted to run over you. They were tough (just like Boatright) and determined (even more like Boatright). But dreams of playing college ball were just that -- dreams.
After all, Boatright is 5-9 and 185 pounds. Still, the undersized Boatright earned first-team All-District Class 2A honors on the offensive and defensive teams as a junior and senior, and was a first-team All-Golden Circle, which includes much bigger teams, offensive lineman both seasons as well. But dreams of playing college ball were just that -- dreams.
Then his phone rang, and the voice on the other end was his future. It belonged to Jason Novak, the offensive line coach from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Ind.
Calumet's Crimson Wave competes in the newly founded Midwestern Sprint Football League, where there is a weight requirement. No player can weigh more than 178 pounds. In a wild irony, for the first time in his football career, Boatright had to lose weight to play football.
He had put film of his high school games and highlights on a phone APP, which was available to college and junior college recruiters. When the Calumet coaches saw Boatright, they loved what they saw.
Boatright was even more surprised when he received Calumet's phone call.
"I was pretty surprised. I was shocked really," Boatright said. "He told me they had seen film on me and that they thought I was a pretty good fit for them, and that he (Novak) thought I could be an All-American.
"I was kind of shocked. I'm 5-9 and 180. Man oh man, this was kind of a moment!"
Boatright, who will major in business management, never stopped dreaming and never stopped working. He played all over the field and finished his career at Dawson playing fullback in his final four games.
Now he's not only going to play college football, but he'll play against players his size.
"I knew I was undersized to play that position (OL) and I always had to work three times as hard to play against guys much bigger than me," Boatright said. "Now I would be playing against players my size. It was my dream to play college football and now I was going to get the chance.'"
