Corsicana's Tigers continue their District 8-5A DII season Friday night while beginning a new season with a new Zone format to determine which teams advance to the playoffs.
If that sounds confusing, it's because it is.
District 8-5A DII Athletic Directors made drastic changes to the requirements to reach the football playoffs due to cancellations last week, dividing the eight-team district into two four-team Zones.
Corsicana will play in a Zone with Greenville, Sulphur Springs and North Forney. The three games against Zone opponents will determine which teams will advance to the postseason.
The original format of the eight teams playing each team once (seven games) with the top four teams advancing to the postseason has been scratched because three teams were affected by COVID-19 and two district games were canceled last week during the opening week of district play.
The Ennis-Sulphur Springs game and the Crandall-Greenville game were canceled because of COVID-19 situations at Sulphur Springs, Crandall and Greenville.
The district came up with a new format this week, dividing the eight teams into two zones. Corsicana is in the same zone with Greenville, Sulphur Springs and North Forney.
The other zone will consist of Ennis, Royse City, Forney and Crandall.
Only the three games against Zone opponents will count toward making the postseason. The goal is to go unbeaten at 3-0 and advance as the top team from your zone.
The top two teams in each zone will advance to the zone playoffs with the No. 1 team from each zone playing the No. 1 team from the other zone. The winner of that game will advance to the postseason as the top seed from the district and the loser will be the No. 2 team from the district.
The No. 2 teams from each zone will play in the other Zone playoff game. The winner of that game will be the No. 3 team from the district and the loser will advance to the postseason as the No. 4 team from the district.
For instance, Corsicana's Tigers have four district games left, beginning with a home game against Forney Friday night, but that game will have no bearing on deciding if the Tigers reach the playoffs -- only the three Zone games will determine that.
The Tigers play Greenville at home on Oct. 30. They play at Sulphur Springs on Nov. 6 and finish the regular season at home against North Forney on Nov. 13.
If they go 3-0 they advance to the No. 1 Zone playoff game (likely against Ennis, the top 5A team in the state).
If they go 2-1 in Zone play they will advance as the No. 2 team from their zone and play the No. 2 team from the other zone (likely Royse City).
The two zone playoff games will be played on Nov. 20.
If the Tigers go 0-3 in zone play their season will be over.
"It's an unusual year, and it continues to be an unusual year with unusual circumstances," said Corsicana coach Hal Wasson, who admits even this format could change if there are more cancellations.
Here's the Tigers' remaining schedule:
Friday: Tigers vs. Forney at home
Oct. 30: Tigers vs. Greenville at home (Zone game)
No. 6: Tigers at Sulphur Springs (Zone game)
Nov. 13: Tigers vs. North Forney at home (Zone game)
Nov. 20: Zone Playoff game
