The Daily Sun Player of the Week is Corsicana's Dontay Thomas.
Thomas started on both sides of the ball and had a solid night defensively and a breakout performance on offense.
He's just a sophomore, and took the first steps to a big season at The Colony, where he led a strong group of Tiger running backs in Corsicana's 14-7 win over the Cougars, who were picked as 35-point favorites.
Thomas not only led the Tigers with 92 yards on just eight carries (a whopping 11.5 yards per carry) but he was brilliant on the Tigers' winning drive, rushing 63 of the 85 yards and scoring on an 18-yard with 9:13 left in the game to lift the Tigers to a 14-7 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.