EDGEWOOD -- The Mildred Eagles played hard, but came up short against the Edgewood Bulldogs, losing 35-12, Friday night in Edgewood.
Edgewood, which has wrapped up second-place place in the district, came out looking strong driving down the field before the Eagles forced a fumble with Cody Hayes recovering the ball at Eagles 7 yard line. The momentum shift was short-lived however as the Eagles were forced to punt on their drive and four plays later, Noah Boone for the Bulldogs rushed 34 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead.
The Bulldogs quickly scored again when Cameron Lloyd picked off a Jake Callahan pass returning it 37 yards for the touchdown. The Eagles refused to go down quietly and drove the field and scored their first touchdown on a 26-yard scamper by Ethan Frye.
The Bulldogs' next drive saw them starting in Eagle territory after a long kick-off return. Hayden Wilcoxson rushed the ball 28 yards to the Eagle 7 setting up a Noah Boone touchdown run two plays later.
The Eagles responded with a good drive of their own capped by a 32-yard touchdown pass from Callahan to Cody Hayes. The Eagles then went for and recovered the onside kick with freshman Justin Ovalle coming up with the ball. The Eagles were unable to capitalize however and turned the ball over on downs.
The defenses clamped down to finish out the half as both teams traded punts then the Eagles forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs in the waning seconds of the half.
Moving into the second half, the Bulldogs scored twice in the third quarter. The first on a 12 yard run by Boone and the second on a 28-yard pass from Wilcoxson to Lukas Grace.
The defense for the Eagles came up big in the fourth quarter as Austin Wing and Tanner Shaw both recovered Bulldog fumbles, but the Eagles were never able to capitalize. The Eagles were able to move the ball into Bulldog territory multiple times in the second half but were never able to get the ball across for a touchdown.
Overall, the Eagles played well against a very good team. Justin Ovalle had a big game for the Eagle defense with two sacks. He also recovered the onside kick for the Eagles after he had a huge hit on the Bulldog defender, knocking the ball loose. The Eagle defense played well overall forcing 4 turnovers, all on fumbles.
Jake Callahan completed 16 of 30 passes for 161 with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran 9 times for 17 yards. Ethan Frye rushed the ball 21 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and also had 2 receptions for 17 yards. Payton Durham rushed the ball 3 times for 14 yards. Cody Hayes caught 3 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Austin Wing caught 6 passes for 68 yards. Gabe Irvine had 4 receptions for 16 yards.
The Eagles host Scurry-Rosser next week with playoff implications on the line. Scurry-Rosser, Rice, and Mildred are all vying for fourth place in district. Edgewood's regular season is over as they have a bye next week before the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.