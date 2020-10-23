EDGEWOOD -- Rice's march to an undefeated run in the District 7-3A DII race came to an end Friday night on the road at Edgewood, where the Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker 27-24.
In the end, the game came down to a pass from Edgewood quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson, who found Alexander Watson in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 39 seconds left in the game.
The loss creates a mess in the district race, because now Rice is 3-1 and tied with Palmer, the team the Bulldogs beat in overtime in the district opener, and Blooming Grove, which would still be unbeaten in the district except for a controversial district rule that forced the Lions to accept a forfeit this week.
The district made no conditions for teams to make up games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Blooming Grove, which had one infected player, had to accept a loss when this week's game against Palmer was canceled.
The Lions have two games left, including an all-important season finale against Rice on Nov. 6 -- a game that could decide the title.
Rice hosts Scurry-Rosser on Friday and ends the regular season at Blooming Grove. Palmer (4-1) with three victories and the forfeit win over Blooming Grove, plays Dallas Gateway, which is winless in the district, in the season finale on Nov. 6.
The title won't be decided until the final week. Rice's loss to Edgewood wasn't decided until the final minute Friday.
The game was outstanding with both sides fighting until the very end.
Rice started the game strong with a 12-play drive capped by a 34-yard field goal by Andrew Santoyo. Rice then forced Edgewood to punt but was forced to punt themselves on their subsequent drive. After the Rice punt, Edgewood started a drive at its own 4-yard line, and drove the length of the field on 13 plays before Wilcoxson pushed his way over the goal line from two yards out.
Rice came swinging back with an 8-play drive and finished with a 2-yard touchdown run by Zach Myers. Both team's defenses clamped down forcing each team to punt to end the first half.
Edgewood held onto the ball for most of the third quarter, driving into Rice territory on the opening drive before being forced to punt. Rice was also forced to punt, giving the ball right back to Edgewood which drove the length of the field before Casey Leath bulled his way for a touchdown.
Rice came roaring back in the fourth quarter with Myers finding Kobe Jessie with a 24-yard touchdown pass. Edgewood answered with a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Allan Sherman. Rice came right back, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run by Josiah Morris, who scored with a little more than four minutes left, leaving enough time to give Edgewood a chance.
Then came the final drive.
Edgewood started quickly getting a quick first down, but then the Rice defense clamped down holding Edgewood on the first three downs putting Edgewood at a fourth down and two yards to go. It looked like Rice was going to be able to hold Wilcoxen down, but he was able to push his way for a first down. After another quick first down on a 17-yard pass from Wilcoxson to Hudson Tyner, Rice was again able to force Edgewood to a fourth down. This time it was fourth-and-six with the time running low. Wilcoxen was under pressure but was able to find Jaden Elie for a 9-yard pickup extending the drive.
Two plays later Wilcoxson found Watson in the back of the end zone scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 39 seconds remaining. Rice never stopped fighting but came up short as time ran out on their final drive.
This was a tough loss but a great game for the Rice Bulldogs. They had their chances to give in, but kept fighting, kept coming back.
Josiah Morris led Rice with 105 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. He also had 14 receiving yards. Zach Myers rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown while passing for 52 yards on 4 completions and a touchdown. Tommy Bernal rushed for 46 yards. Jessie caught 2 of the passes from Myers for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Rice hosts Scurry-Rosser next week while Edgewood travels to Mildred in a game which should determine the fourth spot for the playoffs.
