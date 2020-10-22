featured
GC Football: Frost battles with a dozen players and a 12th man in the crowd
- By Dan Lunsford Special to the Daily Sun
-
-
CHILTON -- The Frost Polar Bears traveled to Chilton with twelve players suited up and eleven able to play due to injuries. Early in the season Frost faced a similar situation at Granger. Like that game, the Polar Bears played hard.
They also found encouragement from traveling Polar Bears fans cheering like a 12th man.
The Chilton Pirates scored 22 second quarter points to take lead by halftime 36-7 on their way to a 49-7 victory. The Pirates move to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in District 10-2A Div. II. The Polar Bears are now 1-6 overall and 0-4 in District 10-2A Div. II with one game left on their schedule.
Chilton took the lead 7-0 after Pirate quarterback Daylon Ford connected with wide receiver McKeller Cook for a 14-yard touchdown. Frost responded with a 10-play, 69-yard touchdown drive that included two huge third-down conversions.
Facing a third-and-20 at their own 21-yard line, Ramon “Tito” Manrriquez took a direct snap, rolled left, and found Korben Bowling streaking down the sideline in single coverage on a go-pattern for 26-yards and a first down.
Manrriquez platooned with Bowling at quarterback while also playing running back. Bowling lined up at wide receiver on some plays.
Two plays later on third-and-26 at the Frost 31-yard line, Bowling fired a complete pass to Manrriquez. Bowling threaded the pass between two defenders for 30 yards and a first down.
Four plays later, Manrriquez hit Bowling on a wide open post-pattern for a 41-yard touchdown. Another Frost highlight occurred when Manrriquez took a direct snap, faced heavy pressure and scrambled -- and scrambled, and scrambled.
Reminiscent of Barry Sanders, he wiggled, juked, jived, and drifted back - back, back about 20 yards and then found wide receiver Cole Watson for a 14-yard gain. Even people inside the Chilton press box excitingly yelled, “Whoa!” and “That number 20 never quits. What a play!”
Manrriquez completed 5 of 11 passes for 114 yards a touchdown and two interceptions. Bowling completed 3 of 10 passes for 28 yards.
The Bears now turn around and play their final game on Monday because of a new rule in the district that dictates teams play every five days instead of every seven days. The Bears face Hubbard in the season finale on Monday in Frost.
Frost will strap on their shoulder pads again Monday night for a home game against Hubbard.
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Billy Floyd Scott, 39 of Kerens, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. The family has requested a private memorial service. Billy is survived by his daughter, Gracelynn Scott; mother, Cindy Scott, brother & sister-in-law, Hewitt & Derinda Scott; nephews, Luke and Evan Scott; uncle an…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Man found dead on road identified
- Police respond to shooting Wednesday in Bunert Park
- Crash claims life of woman, child
- As Texas unemployment rate drops, so does extension
- City celebrates Halloween with Haunted Drive-By
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 12 new cases
- GC Football: Versatile Tigers fall short against Royse City in district opener
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports three new cases
- Sheriff's Department introduces new employee
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports five new cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.