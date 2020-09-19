FROST – The Frost Polar Bears (1-2) captured their first victory of the 2020 season on Homecoming with a 28-10 win over Texas Wind (1-3).
While Texas Wind had five more total offensive yards (261-256) and gained twice as many first downs (12-6), the Polar Bears defense made key stops while Frost QB Korben Bowling completed all of his pass attempts and tailback Ramon “Tito” Manrriquez ran for 164 yards on 18 carries.
On their second offensive possession in the first quarter, Manrriquez ripped off a 28-yard run. Three plays later, facing a third-and-23 situation after a penalty, Bowling took the snap in the spread formation and rolled right. He received a seal block on the edge from receiver Cole Watson and raced down the right sideline 31 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Texas Wind drove 70 yards in only five plays to tie the score 7-7. Fullback Caden Crabtree ran up the middle from an I-formation and rambled 29 yards for a touchdown. Crabtree ran for 90 yards on 11 carries in the game, and his teammate, TB Jeremy Sessions, gained 116 yards on 18 carries.
When Frost was forced to punt on its next possession, Manrriquez nailed a 41-yarder pinning Texas Wind to its own 9-yard-line. On third-and-nine, Frost cornerback Levi Fuller jumped a Dylan Gaines pass and returned the interception 25 yards for a pick-six touchdown and a Frost 14-7 lead.
Trying to keep it close with 6:35 in the third quarter, Eli Kennedy nailed a 35-yard field goal for Texas Wind to close to 14-10.
After Texas Wind failed to convert an onside kick, Frost gave Manrriquez four straight touches. After runs of 1, 6, and 11 yards, Manrriquez received a bubble screen pass just a few yards from the line of scrimmage in the middle of the field from Bowling. Manrriquez found his way to the left edge and ran down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown and a 21-10 lead.
As Texas Wind turned more to the passing game on the next offensive possession, the Polar Bears put pressure on Gaines. He was pursued from the pocket and a third-down pass was batted down by Fuller. On the next play, Frost’s Eli Rios partially blocked the Texas Wind punt, giving the Bears possession at their own 43-yard line.
Facing fourth down and goal at the 8-yard line, the Bears decided to go for it. Bowling rolled right looking for receivers. He got a huge block from Manrriquez and took off around the edge down the right sideline for a touchdown and 28-10 lead as the third quarter expired.
Bowling, a senior, ran three times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed all six of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“I asked the seniors before the game, ‘How do you want to remember Homecoming of your senior year?’”, Frost’ coach Randy Fulton said. “Well, those seniors stepped up and got the job done tonight.”
