BARTLETT – The Bartlett Bulldogs defeated Frost in the season opener Friday, using two big second quarter plays to snap a tie and insure their lead against the Polar Bears.
The Bulldogs (1-0) snapped a 6-6 tie with 3:06 left in the second quarter on an 81-yard pass completion. Converting a two-point conversion with a pass completion, the Bulldogs led 14-6.
After the Polar Bears (0-1) ensuing offensive possession was unable to convert on third down, Frost punted. The Bulldogs returned the punt 53 yards for a touchdown with 2:20 left in the quarter and allowed them to push their lead to 20-6 going into halftime.
Bartlett initially scored on a 1-yard run with 2:42 left in the first quarter. Frost then mounted a drive capped off by a Levi Fuller 24-yard touchdown reception from Moses Rangel. On the play, with two receivers split wide right and two receivers split wide left, Fuller went in motion from the right inside slot to his left. Rangel spotted him making his cut on a post-pattern and nailed him in the end zone for the score and a 6-6 tie.
The Bulldogs added a touchdown late in the third quarter to extend their lead. With 6:32 left in the quarter, Frost pulled within 28-12. JD Hendricks capped a drive with a 1-yard run.
Hendricks led the Polar Bears rushing attack with 68 yards. Cooper Curl added 27 yards and Gabriel Townsend added 9 yards rushing, too. Rangel passed for 39 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Defensively, Hendricks had 9 tackles, a pass break-up, a quarterback pressure, and a sack.
Coach Randy Fulton noted after the game, “We missed some opportunities, but our guys fought hard. Our freshmen and young players got a taste of high school football, and they improved through the game.”
