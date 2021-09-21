FROST – The Frost Polar Bears have an open date this week. The Bears evened their record, 2-2, with a fourth quarter comeback against Texas Wind last Friday. Frost scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to win, 30-29.
Besides exciting offensive plays, such as runs from halfback Cooper Curl and quarterback Moses Rangel and receptions by receivers Levi Fuller and Hunter Perry, the defense tightened over the last 11:43 of the ballgame. Down the stretch, the Polar Bears limited Texas Wind to three rushing yards on two carries and recovered a forced fumble. Frost also limited Texas Wind to zero passing yards on five attempts, and linebacker Mario Porter returned an interception 36 yards.
DT Joseph Pierson led the Bears with seven tackles. Fuller, Porter, Francisco Hernandez, and Tucker Shaw each forced fumbles. Two of those fumbles were recovered by Porter and Rangel.
Coaches from Pee Wee to the NFL look for ways to motivate players. Coach Randy Fulton and his assistants use the Sledgehammer, helmet stickers, positive reinforcement, and other tactics to push the Polar Bears to do their best.
Coming off the victory, Pierson, Hernandez, and Jaden Rowe were honored with the Sledgehammer for defensive players) of the week.
“The 3 Amigos” as coach Fulton calls them, won the line battle forcing runs and passes to the outside. Even when a rusher broke a tackle attempt by a linebacker or defensive back, sometimes Pierson or Hernandez came away from the line and ran down the opponent for only a short gain.
Hernandez donned his uniform after missing the previous two games due to injury. Feeling better and hungry for action, the defensive linemen had five tackles and four quarterback pressures.
As the Bears prepare for a road trip to Hico on Oct. 1., they hope to heal up from injuries. They played without four starters against Texas Wind. Meanwhile, Fulton and his staff will continue to motivate their athletes, “To get recognition from coaches and their fellow teammates with the Sledgehammer, stickers, or even being named a captain, Polar Bears have to earn it. The 3 Amigos did a tremendous job for us.”
