HUBBARD – The Frost blitz caused havoc for the Hubbard Jaguars leading the Polar Bears to a 44-12 victory.
The District 10-2A DII game played Thursday night was originally scheduled for Friday. Some Frost coaches and administrators thought the game might become Mud Bowl II with expected rains.
In 2018, Hubbard beat Frost in 12-9 in overtime on a rain-soaked Jaguar Field that became mud between the 20-yard lines. Nevertheless, officials and coaches moved the game allowing for clear weather and cool temperatures for Hubbard’s Parents Night.
On the second play of the game following a Polar Bears offside penalty, the Jaguars (1-8, 1-4) ran up the middle on first-down and five at their own 30-yard line but fumbled. Frost linebacker Cooper Curl scooped up the ball and returned it 19 yards.
“A key to our victory was the way our defense played," Frost coach Phillip Gibson said. "We played well in all three phases of the game, but our defense was able to put pressure on their passing game, contain their running game, and get turnovers.”
After two successive Mario Porter runs, the Polar Bears (2-7, 1-4) took a lead they would not relinquish, 6-0.
Hubbard then tried to counter with a time consuming 14-play drive that took 6:52 off the clock. The Jaguars converted a fourth down on a run by quarterback Kevin Whitworth to sustain the drive near midfield.
The Bears drew 15 flags for 125 yards in the game. Frost was penalized five times during the Hubbard drive including four for being offside as the Polar Bears defensive line and linebackers continued to blitz on nearly every play. Yet the Bears defense sacked Whitworth three times on the drive. They had six sacks in the game with five other tackles for loss.
The Jaguars drove to the Frost 13-yard line facing a fourth-down and two. Running back MJ Ryman mashed into the line but was stopped short the first down marker by defensive lineman Conner Hammonds and defensive back Maysn Stienmetz.
Frost again stopped Hubbard on fourth down at the beginning of the second quarter when defensive tackle Gabriel Martinez put pressure on the Jaguar passers causing passes to fall incomplete. Martinez totaled nine tackles, two sacks, two quarterback pressures, and two tackles for loss – all in the first half. He added five tackles including three for loss in the second half.
Taking over at their own 14-yard line, Martinez lined up as halfback beside quarterback Edwin Alvarado in Frost’s spread formation. Martinez took the handoff ,split through blocks from right guard Francisco Hernandez and right tackle Colten Stanford, ripping off an 86-yard run for a touchdown. With Cooper Curl’s PAT run, Frost led to 14-0.
Later in the second quarter, Curl, on defense, honed in on a Whitworth pass, intercepting the ball at the Hubbard 42-yard line and returning it 22 yards. With a short field starting inside the Red Zone, Frost scored four plays later on a Jacen Stanford 3-yard touchdown run extending the Frost lead 20-0 by halftime.
Frost added touchdown runs of 50 yards by Stanford and 53 yards by Porter in the third quarter. Porter finished with 101 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Stanford finished the game with 83 yards rushing on seven carries and two touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter Hubbard’s Cooper Moore (wearing No. 55) moved from offensive line to quarterback. He helped spark the Jaguars when he hit Whitworth for a 16-yard touchdown. After a successful onside kick, Moore connected with Whitworth on a 30-yard pass that set up a Ryman 2-yard touchdown run.
With a 1:13 to go in the game, Frost added a 6-yard touchdown run by Porter. The Bears '44-12 victory was sealed when Cole Watson intercepted a Moore pass at the Frost 1-yard line.
