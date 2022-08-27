FROST – With Bryson Bass playing quarterback, the Bartlett Bulldogs (1-0) upended the Frost Polar Bears in the season opener for both teams, 34-16 Friday night.
Bass ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, running quarterback read-option plays. He also completed 6 of 15 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Before Bass reeled in a big offensive night, the Polar Bears (0-1) struck first. On their first offensive play, running back Gabriel Martinez ran around the right side of the line, dodged a Bulldog, broke a tackle, and then zipped along the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown. Mario Porter added a two-point conversion run to give Frost an 8-0 lead.
Bartlett answered on its first offensive play. Bass, like Martinez, ran around the right side of the line for a 75-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs' two-point conversion run failed, and Frost continued to lead throughout the first quarter 8-6.
After two touchdowns within the first 62 seconds, defenses stiffened and settled into the rhythm of the game. Bartlett forced Frost to punt on the Polar Bears' second offensive series, and the Polar Bears’ Eli Rogers intercepted Bass to kill a Bulldog drive.
The Bulldogs took the lead, 12-8, after a 55-yard drive on six plays early in the second quarter. On third down and three for the Frost 5-yard line, Bass fired a line of scrimmage out curl pass to Sacramento Martinez. The ball glanced off the hands of a defender and Martinez into the air. Martinez turned his back to the goal line, bobbled the ball, finally caught it, then raced up the sideline for the go-ahead touchdown.
A Bass 7-yard run, and two-point conversion pushed Bartlett’s lead to 20-8 by halftime.
With Bartlett capitalizing on big-strike passes like the 71-yard touchdown from Bass to Kahlil Gadison in the third quarter for a 28-8 lead, Frost continued to fight.
Early in the fourth quarter, Porter followed blocks from Wesley Christensen and Franky Hernandez. He then broke tackles and churned forward, eventually running 51-yards for a touchdown. With a Martinez two-point conversion run up the middle, the Bears pulled within 28-16 with 8:17 to go.
Bartlett answered the Frost score with a drive, capped-off by a 33-yard Bass touchdown run.
Polar Bears’ new head coach Phillip Gibson noted after the game, “Of course, we wanted a different result on the scoreboard. However, I saw several positive things and plays tonight. I asked the team how many played last season. Out of 34, eight or nine raised their hands. I see this game as a stepping stone. We need to take the positive things that happened tonight. We need to keep working hard and building on our positive plays, so we are ready for district.”
