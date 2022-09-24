HICO – The Hico Tigers' ability to convert on fourth-down plays helped propel them to a 51-20 victory over the Frost Polar Bears Friday in the District 10-2A Division II opener for both teams.
Hico (2-3,1-0) opted not to punt the entire game. Facing fourth down on four occasions, the Tigers converted three times extending drives that led to two touchdowns.
The Tigers' special teams opened the game trapping the Polar Bears return at the 7-yard line. Frost’s opening drive then stalled and after a short punt, Hico took possession at the Frost 26-yard line. Three plays later Carson Keller ran a quarterback option 15 yards around the right end for a touchdown and, with a Javier Guerrero two-point run, an 8-0 lead.
The Bears responded with a 12-play drive that ate 5:03 off the clock. During the drive they converted a fourth down when Mario Porter, needing a yard, bulldozed for six behind the blocking of Conner Hammonds and Colten Stanford. Eight plays later, facing fourth down and 14, Frost attempted a fake punt. Porter took the snap and fired a pass over the middle but could not connect with a receiver.
Keller only passed six times in the game, but his four completions paid big dividends. He hit Tiger receivers on play-action passes for 47, 38, 54, and 12 yards including a touchdown to Tyler Jackson in the third quarter.
Jackson caught Keller’s first pass on a post route for 47 yards on a third down and five play at the Tiger 42-yard line. Two plays later Buck Powell ran for a six-yard touchdown and extended Hico’s lead to 15-0 after Jonathan Sandia’s PAT kick.
The Polar Bears (1-4, 0-1) quickly regrouped and seemed rejuvenated following a 49-yard kickoff return by Porter. Frost marched on a 42-yard drive including a third down conversion pass from Edwin Alvarado to Jacen Stanford over the middle for 19 yards. On third down and three from the five-yard line, Cooper Curl raced behind a block from center Wesley Christensen for a touchdown that cut the Hico lead to 15-6.
Then came the Hico drive that frustrated the Bears and seemed to be the difference maker in the game. The Tigers drove 45 yards on 12 plays. They converted a third down and two fourth-down plays while chewing 5:33 off the clock.
The drive opened with Keller firing incomplete under duress from pressure by the Polar Bears' D-line led by Stanford. On the next play, the Frost senior, wrapped up the Tiger quarterback for a sack. On third and 13, Keller elusively scrambled from pressure for 14 yards.
Later facing fourth down and three at the Frost 47-yard line, Prince Mullin gained four. Mullin led all Tigers with 75 yards on 14 carries.
Three plays later, Frost linebackers Porter, Brady Martin, and Kevin Lord trapped Powell on a third down handoff for a loss of three.
Facing fourth down and eight at the Frost 40-yard line, Keller fired a bomb to Preston Roach for 38 yards. The conversion play gave Hico the ball at the two-yard line. Mullin ran into the endzone on the next play to extend the Tigers lead to 22-6.
Hico then would score twice more with under a minute to go in the half. A 54-yard bomb to Jackson on a fly route would set up a Keller touchdown run. The Tigers recovered a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff. Mullin then dashed for a 32-yard touchdown giving Hico the lead at halftime 36-6.
In the second half, the game was evenly played. Teams exchanged touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.
In the third quarter, the Bears gang-tackled Keller for an apparent sack. Porter emerged from the pile with the ball giving Frost a first down at the Hico 22-yard line.
Six plays later Porter ran in from a yard out for a touchdown behind blocks from Christensen and Franky Hernandez, but the Bears were still down 36-12. Porter led all rushers on the night with 103 yards on 18 carries.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Porter ran for a touchdown from two yards out behind a surge from his entire line.
Next week, Hico travels to Mart and the Polar Bears have an open date.
