FROST -- Penalties eroded the Frost Polar Bears (0-3) chances of winning a hard-fought battle against the Itasca Wampus Cats (3-0), who won 34-6 Friday night.
Penalty yardage between the two teams was nearly even, but flags derailed a touchdown and a defensive stand for Frost.
On Itasca’s first play from scrimmage, Polar Bears linebacker Mario Porter intercepted Willie Jackson's pass, but the Wampus Cats retained the ball after a roughing the passer penalty wiped out the interception and gave Itasca a first down.
Itasca then drove 52 yards over the next 12 plays. Following a holding penalty and facing fourth down and goal at their own 19, Jackson, playing quarterback, rolled right but fired a pass out of bounds.
Frost began churning away on their ensuing possession. Ten plays later Wampus Cat Robert Ford stepped in front of an Eli Rogers' pass intended for Porter on an inside curl pattern at the Itasca 30-yard line.
Itasca’s excitement escalation swooned as each team’s defenses held each other primarily in check through the first three quarters.
The Wampus Cats gained a first down at the Frost 42-yard line, but the drive stalled. Jackson fired a missile looking for a receiver running down the left sideline. In his first game of the season, Frost senior Cole Watson picked off the pass at the Frost 23-yard-line.
Like Itasca, the Polar Bears could not take advantage of the interception as they punted after five plays.
From midfield, David Torres gouged the Bears for 25-yards on two running plays up the middle. Torres, through the evening, cut through the Frost defense for 202 yards rushing on 29 carries and a touchdown.
On second down and 10 from the 25-yard line, Alex Andrade made the most of his first carry of the game. He took the handoff and swept right for the game’s initial score and an Itasca 7-0 lead heading into halftime.
After Porter and linebacker Brady Martin held Torres on a fourth-and-six running play at the Frost 28-yard-line, the Polar Bears pulled within a point, 7-6, with 8:11 left in the third quarter.
Frost substituted the right side of their line due to injuries after halftime. Coach Phillip Gibson placed Alexander Suaste at right guard and moved Jacen Stanford from H-Back to right tackle.
With the Porter/Martin led defensive stand, Frost started its opening third quarter offensive drive at its own 25-yard line. Running back Gabriel Martinez, who had 82 yards rushing on five carries, rolled up 40 yards on a powerful run up the middle. Cooper Curl, in his first game of the season, added runs of 7 and 1-yard. Itasca penalty added 15 more yards.
On first-and-10 at the Wampus Cat 15-yard line, Porter rolled behind the right side of his line. With Suaste and Stanford blocks, he dashed for a touchdown.
Itasca responded by taking the kickoff and driving over the next eight plays to the Frost 10-yard line. Facing a third-and-goal, Frost stuffed the hole Jackson intended to use on a quarterback-keeper up the middle. However, the Polar Bears were called for a facemask penalty. With a new set of downs starting at the five-yard line, Jackson found the hole open on third down from the one-yard line, extending Itasca’s lead to 13-6 with 4:14 to go in the third quarter.
Before the end of the quarter, Itasca added a touchdown to push the lead to 20-6. Torres scored on a 14-yard run.
In the fourth quarter, Frost held Itasca on fourth down again. With 7:20 left in the game, the Polar Bears held an Itasca drive after the Wampus Cats drove 57 yards down the field. On fourth down and two from the Frost 10-yard line, Stanford held Torres for no gain on a running play.
Frost’s fans became even more jubilant after the next play. Porter took the handoff, picked up blocks from freshman tackle Jacab Hawkins and senior guard Frankie Hernandez, broke tackles, found a seam, and then outran the Wampus Cat pursuit down the home sideline for an apparent 90-yard touchdown run.
As the team and crowd celebrated, a lone flag nestled in the grass near the line of scrimmage. Frost was flagged for holding.
The Polar Bears did not recover. After the penalty marked off half the distance to the goal line, Frost eventually punted. Itasca then scored two late fourth quarter touchdowns for their the team's third win in a row, 34-6.
“We played hard. We never gave up, and I am proud of our team for that. Penalties hurt us – especially the one on the defensive stand near the goal line and the one on Mario’s run. Even with that we played hard,” noted coach Gibson after the game.
