MERIDIAN --- The Frost Polar Bears squandered opportunities to capitalize on the early mistakes of the Meridian Yellow Jackets. With an increasing air of confidence, the Yellow Jackets scored twice the second quarter to build a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 27-0 victory.
Frost’s Cole Watson recovered the fumbled opening kickoff return by Meridian’s Victor Orozco. Two plays later with the ball at the Meridian 14-yard line, the Yellow Jackets recovered a fumbled snap. Frost (0-1) fumbled away their second possession too. Yet the Polar Bears defense kept Meridian from scoring.
Meridian (1-1) drove 8 plays over 43 yards for a touchdown on 5-yard run by Anthony Gonzalez to take the lead 7-0 early in the second quarter. On their next possession, the Bears committed their third fumble of the game on a spread-formation snap. Taking the ball at the Bears 28-yard line, Meridian used 6 plays to score on a 3-yard run by QB Dylan Poole.
The Yellow Jackets attempted only one pass in the second half and added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Gonzalez led Meridian in rushing with 95 yards on 23 carries. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears offense was led by Ramon Manrriquez with70 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Leading into tonight’s game, Meridian had not won a football game in 681 days. While they play Bartlett next week, the Bears will regroup and travel to Granger next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.