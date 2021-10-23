MART – The top-ranked team in Class 2A Div. II, Mart Panthers, rolled past the Frost Polar Bears 78-0.
On their opening drive, the Polar Bears (2-5, 0-3) punted on 4th down and seven from their own 13-yard line. Mart (8-0, 3-0) was flagged for roughing punter Hunter Perry. The 15-yard walk-off gave the Polar Bears a first down. It would be their only earned first down of the game.
After holding Frost on their next set of downs, Mart’s offense cranked up. A three-play and 36-yard drive was capped off by Robert Hickman’s 13-yard run for the lead, 7-0.
The Panthers used a mixture of running and passing to score 5 first quarter touchdowns to lead 36-0. They added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 50-0 by halftime.
Hickman led the Mart rushing attack with 80 yards on five carries. Panthers quarterback Trey Powell completed 8 of 9 passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mart defense intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble, and held the Frost offense to negative yardage. The Panthers returned two of their interceptions for touchdowns.
One of the more dramatic plays of the game occurred when defensive tackle Fernando Alford tried to move around a Polar Bear lineman to rush quarterback Hunter Perry. As Perry released the ball looking for wide receiver Levi Fuller on a crossing pattern, Alford raised his hand and jumped. He tipped the ball straight up, caught it, and rumbled 26 yards for a score.
This coming week, the Polar Bears will assess their bumps, bruises, and possible injuries while gearing up for a home game against the Chilton Pirates on Pink Out-Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.