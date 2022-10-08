FROST – The Mart Panthers cruised to a 56-0 District 10-2A Division II victory over the Frost Polar Bears Friday.
Mart (7-0, 3-0), the top ranked team in Class 2A Division II, limited Frost (1-5, 0-2) to 17 total yards and two first downs. While the Polar Bears offense was bottled up, Mart scored four times rushing and four times passing.
Panthers’ wide receiver Brandon Lundy ran a jet sweep 22 yards for the game’s initial score. Mart scored on eight of nine offensive possessions in the game.
After forcing the Polar Bears to punt on their initial offensive possession following a fumbled snap and recovery on third down, Panthers quarterback Jonah Ross ran for a 49-yard touchdown. He took the quarterback option, broke two tackles, and zipped down the right sideline. On the night, Ross ran four times for 78 yards while completing six of 10 passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns.
One of the crowd-pleasing positive plays for the Polar Bears came on Mart’s PAT attempt following the Panthers' third touchdown. Linebacker Kevin Lord shot around the edge of the offensive line, blocked Armando Chavez’ kick, and cradled the ball into his arms streaking down the home sideline for 58 yards before being pushed out of bounds.
Mart led by the end of the first quarter 34-0. The Panthers added a touchdown in each successive quarter.
De’ Montrel Medlock caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first half. In the second half, he took over at quarterback and completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Vincent.
“We worked hard, and we didn’t give up. We now need to turn our attention to next week’s game which is behind the walls of Wortham,” noted Polar Bears coach Phillip Gibson, referring to the wall that surrounds Wortham's classic stadium.
