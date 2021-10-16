FROST – Wortham’s stifling defense and advantageous field positions enabled the Bulldogs to cruise past the Frost Polar Bears 63-0 in a Dist. 10-2A Div. II matchup Friday night.
Wortham (5-2, 2-0) scored on eight of their nine offensive possessions. On the second play of the game, Caleb Betts took a handoff and swept left around the edge for a 59-yard touchdown run and an early 8-0 lead following Tanner Bean’s PAT run.
On Wortham’s next possession, Bean darted left behind his line picking up a few yards. Then he pivoted left and found a crease to slice through, jolted to the outside, and ran down the left sideline untouched for a 41-yard touchdown run and a 15-0 lead.
The Bulldogs built their lead to 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and to 50-0 at halftime.
All but 52 of Wortham’s 435 total offensive yards came on rushing attempts. Bean led all rushers with 132 yards on seven carries for three touchdowns.
Six of the nine Bulldogs’ offensive possessions started in Frost territory – including two at the Frost 4-yard line following interceptions. The Polar Bears’ average possession start, meanwhile, was their own 21-yard line.
Frost (2-5, 0-2) punted six times and turned the ball over four times – two interceptions, a fumble, and downs.
When Wortham took offensive possession, they scored quickly. All touchdown drives but one in the first half were scored in four plays or less. In the second half, however, one of their two touchdown drives took 17 plays.
Frost did find plays to cheer about on Senior Night. On Wortham’s third offensive possession, quarterback Ryken Lewis completed a four-yard pass to tight end Cash Perez. As Perez tried to turn up the field, Polar Bears linebacker Cooper Curl scraped the ball out of his hands enabling defensive back Conner Hammonds to recover it.
While Wortham limited Polar Bears running back John Hendricks to 17 yards on 11 carries, Hendricks had 5 catches for 55 yards from quarterback Hunter Perry. Perry finished the night with six completions on 19 attempts for 60 yards.
