WORTHAM – The Wortham Bulldogs defeated the Frost Polar Bears 60-8 to remain undefeated in District 10-2A Division II on Friday.
Wortham (7-1, 4-0) scored on the game’s opening possession and never trailed. Running back Tanner Bean picked up four yards on fourth down and one at the Frost 46-yard line behind two fullbacks in an inverted wishbone formation. On the next play, Bean broke two tackles and darted 42 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Bean gained 88 of the Bulldogs 221 rushing yards in the game and scored three touchdowns. Kymani Johnson led all rushers with 120 yards on six carries for two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs defense forced Frost (1-6, 0-3) to punt on the Bears' opening offensive possession. Momentarily, the visiting fans believed the Polar Bears had tied the score. A 43-yard punt by Mario Porter sailed dangerously close to a Wortham punt returner without being received. Polar Bears coverage personnel believed the ball had been touched by the Bulldogs, so Gabriel Martinez picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone. The Frost sideline celebration was short-lived, as officials ruled the ball had not been touched and the Bears downed the punt at the 15-yard line.
Capitalizing on gaining possession, Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis connected with Preston Batts for four yards. That started a seven-play scoring drive capped off by Lewis connecting with Charlie Reyes for a 13-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Lewis completed 14 of 20 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. His leading receiver was Jon Ross Black with six catches for 91 yards including a 10-yard touchdown as time trickled down in the second quarter, pushing the Wortham lead 38-0.
Down but not yet defeated, the Polar Bears returned from halftime fired up. Freshman quarterback Edwin Alvarado hit wide receiver Brady Martin on a fly pattern down the sideline for 31 yards and then Eli Rogers on a crossing route for 17 yards.
From the Bulldogs 12-yard line, Alvarado had the right touch on an over-the-shoulder pass to Martin beating his defender for a touchdown. However, again the Frost sideline celebration ended without a PAT attempt. A flag had been thrown in the trenches. The touchdown was negated due to a chop-block penalty.
Now facing first down and 25 from the 27-yard line, Alvarado threw two incomplete passes under intense pressure. He hit Mario Porter on a 22-yard catch and run to the 5-yard line. On fourth down and four, Anthony Fortoul tackled Porter for a loss.
Taking over at the nine-yard line, Wortham scored on a Johnson 26-yard sweep run seven plays later, for a 44-0 lead.
Late in the third quarter, the Polar Bears found the end zone. Driving 63-yards on seven plays, Porter bolted through the middle for a four-yard touchdown run. Gabriel Martinez added a PAT run.
Porter finished the night with 28 yards rushing and 28 yards receiving. Gabriel Martinez led the Bears in rushing with 42 yards on five carries. Cole Watson led Frost receivers with 2 catches for 30 yards.
While the Polar Bears host unbeaten Dawson next week, Wortham will travel to clash with top-ranked Mart.
