FROST – Last year due to injuries, the Frost Polar Bears kicked off their opening game against Granger with only 12 players suited up. Heading into their opener last week against Bartlett, coach Randy Fulton’s team of 19 included 10 freshmen.
Frost, like several small schools, expects freshmen to make contributions to team success – even playing on both sides of the ball and special teams.
Coach Fulton noted, “We have some freshmen that will need to contribute – some on both sides of the ball.”
Overcoming some initial nervousness in the 28-12 loss to Bartlett, the freshman made positive contributions. Four freshmen started on defense: Kevin Lord at DE, Cooper Curl at LB, Moses Rangel at LB, and Mario Porter operated at LB and DL. Meanwhile, Rangel started at QB, Curl at WR, Porter on the offensive line, and Brady Martin at Tight End.
After the Bartlett game, coach Fulton was also impressed with the leadership of his upperclassmen. The Polar Bears have five seniors on this year’s team. Joseph Pierson and Gustavo Ibarra return to the trenches at OL and DL. Hunter Perry (6’2) adds height at receiver, and John Hendricks, last week, ran for 69 yards, had 9 tackles, a sack, a quarterback pressure, and a pass break-up. Meanwhile, Levi Fuller caught a 23-yard touchdown pass and earned the Sledgehammer.
The Sledgehammer is awarded to a defensive player with a great game. Coach Fulton excitedly explained, “Levi had a great game. He had three tackles and pass break-up while suffocating receivers from his corner position. Bartlett completed one pass to their big tight end (6’6, 330, Kenneth Smith) and Levi nailed him to the ground with an awesome tackle.” The result of the play was for little or no gain.
Fulton continued, “He didn’t catch the second time they threw to him against Levi…the “Hammer” was coming!”
