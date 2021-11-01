FROST – While the Frost Polar Bears have lost five straight and are overcoming injuries, they continue to hustle. That hustle is evidenced by their ability to get take-aways on defense.
For the season, the Polar Bears have recovered 12 of their opponents fumbles and they have collected five interceptions.
Linebacker Mario Porter and cornerback Levi Fuller lead the team with two interceptions each. Defensive tackle Francisco “Frankie” Hernandez leads the team with four fumble recoveries. Fuller is right behind him with three recoveries.
Last week in their 59-0 loss to Chilton, Frost forced and recovered three fumbles. The Polar Bears did so without their leading tackler Mario Porter. Due to an injury sustained against Mart two weeks ago, Porter is unavailable for the rest of the season.
Cornerback Kevin Lord caught Chilton’s Donovan Estrada from behind running a right sweep. Estrada had gained 18 yards, but Lord’s “Bear Hug” tackle stripped the ball to the grass. Defensive tackle Tucker Shaw, pursuing the play, dove onto the loose football – his second recovery of the season.
Linebacker Cooper Curl, playing with a cast painted pink for breast cancer awareness, nailed the third quarter’s opening kickoff returner. As the ball fell to the turf near the Frost 35-yard line, Fuller swooped in for the recovery.
On Chilton’s next offensive possession, the Bears defense converged on Pirates’ running back Jayden Payne behind the line of scrimmage on a left sweep. As several Bears piled on the scrum to bring Payne down, Fuller stripped the ball enabling safety John Hendricks to recover.
Coach Randy Fuller noted, “The defense has gained turnovers and players continue to hustle. Frankie never gives up on a play. Neither does Levi. That inspires their teammates to keep hustling.”
The Bears hope their hustle on defense will put them in the win column after Friday’s game at Hubbard.
