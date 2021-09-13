FROST – Homecoming games are unique with extra fan excitement and several alumni from parts unknown returning to see the Polar Bears play. Then there is also the pageantry of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the queen.
Last Friday’s Homecoming game against Granger at Frost also had a unique pregame.
The Frost Polar Bears usually enter a blow-up tunnel, pop each other on their pads, growl, yell, chant, and get charged into an escalating ball of energy. Pow! Led by a player holding a Polar Bear flag the players charge out of the tunnel and run down the home sideline to the other end zone. Fans scream and cheer with excitement.
The past Friday, the Polar Bears walked into Joe Parum, Jr. Field solemnly. As Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA” played, the Bears entered, holding 13 American flags. They walked to the other end zone and returned to their sideline. The Public Address announcer noted that the Bears wanted to honor the 13 American soldiers who died at the Kabul Airport while assisting the Afghans escaping from the Taliban.
Those soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber in an August 26 attack. The Bears also wanted to honor 9-11 victims and the Emergency-Responders and soldiers who responded to the attacks. After each name of the 13 deceased soldiers was announced and a moment of silence, the National Anthem played.
The idea for honoring Kabul Airport and 9-11 military personnel came from Frost senior tailback John Hendricks. While receiving several honors for his 358 yards rushing and seven touchdowns against Meridian, Hendricks had other thoughts on his mind.
Coach Randy Fulton said, “JD did come and talk to me. I was very surprised how he felt. I knew he had prepared with a purpose.”
When he and Levi Fuller were invited to speak to the Frost students about the upcoming game at the pep rally, Hendricks spoke about how the team planned to honor the soldiers. Coach Fulton said, “I was especially surprised when talked about it at the pep rally.”
The flags used by the Polar Bears were borrowed from Hendricks’ parents, James and Wendy Hammonds.
Coach Fulton reflected after the game, “Pregame was very special not only to our soldiers, but to me, too. I have a friend, Jimmy Williford, who I haven't seen since high school, show up at the game with his sister, Marianne Malone. Jimmy served in the military all his life. What a beautiful way to recognize our military and recognize what they go through to keep us safe.”
