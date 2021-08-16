Frost's Polar Bears looked good in their first scrimmage, scoring twice against Trinity Christian, a big and physical squad.
"They had nine seniors, and five of them weighed over 250 pounds," said Frost coach Randy Fulton, whose Bears stood up to the test. Fulton said his team has three freshmen playing at the linebacker spot and a new quarterback.
Moses Rangel, who was impressive in his first start under center. Rangel scored on a quarterback sneak and ran the offense well. He also threw a touchdown pass to Levi Fuller, who is a big part of Frost's new offense.
Rangel's pass was a pretty one and traveled 20 yards, slipping over Trinity's secondary. Once Fuller caught the ball he bolted 40 more yards for a 60-yard catch-and-run TD.
"We looked really good," he said. "We both scored on our first possessions. They scored in 12 plays and we scored in 13 plays.
Frost, which was down to a 12-man roster at the end of the season last year, has 22 players to start the 2021 season.
Frost plays its final scrimmage this week against Dallas First Baptist and opens the season on the road at Bartlett Aug. 27. The Bears' home opener is Sept. 3 against Meridian.
