HICO – The Hico Tigers used a suffocating run defense and quarterback pressure to beat the Frost Polar Bears 57-8 in a non-district game Friday.
The Tigers and Bears played evenly through much of the first quarter. Hico (3-3) took an 8-0 lead after a 50-yard drive was capped off by a 2-yard run by running back Angel Gonzales, and quarterback Reese Polk’s pass to Tucker Booth for the PAT.
Gonzales finished the night with 20 carries for 118 yards and four touchdowns. Reese rushed for 104 yards on 7 carries for two touchdowns. As a team, the Tigers ran 47 times for 323 yards.
In the second quarter, after Gonzales scored his second touchdown of the night on a 7-yard sweep left putting the Tigers up 14-0, an avalanche of woes began falling on the Polar Bears (2-3).
A 45-yard kickoff return by Levi Fuller was nullified by a block in the back penalty. The penalty mark-off pushed the Bears back to their own 11-yard line. On the next play, the snap sailed over the quarterback’s head into the endzone. Frost recovered the ball but being downed in the endzone gave Hico a safety and a 16-0 lead.
Hico then scored six plays later with a 5-yard run by Gonzales and took a 23-0 lead into halftime.
The Tigers stifled the Frost rushing attack using 10 men in the box with a deep safety. When Frost spread their offense in multiple receiver sets, the Tigers were still able to get line penetration and create havoc for either Frost quarterback, Moses Rangel or Hunter Perry.
While Hico had five scoring drives after six Frost turnovers, the Bears created turnovers but could not capitalize on them. The Bears recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes.
The highlight of the game for Frost fans came on freshman Mario Porter’s 90-yard kickoff return. With 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, the OL/LB wearing number 54 scooped up the ball at the 10-yard line. He ran forward about 15 yards, swept left picking up blocks, broke tackles, and passed the Tigers defense around the 50-yard line. Then he outraced the Hico pursuit for a touchdown. QB Hunter Perry threw a fade pass to the left far corner of the end zone to John Hendricks for two extra-points and a 57-8 final score.
