FROST – The Frost Polar Bears celebrated Homecoming with their first win of the season by dominating the Cen-Tex Outlaws 58-0.
The Polar Bears (1-3) scored three times on fumble recoveries in the first half – two of them within a minute of play in the first quarter. Frost allowed the Outlaws (0-3) only one total offensive yard, and the Outlaws failed to gain a first down.
Outlaws quarterback Joshua Dugger completed 2 of 17 passes for eight yards. He faced constant pressure – even from Frost’s back-up defensive linemen.
On the first play from scrimmage in the game, Mario Porter rambled 55 yards to the Outlaws’ ten-yard line. Three plays later, he swept right from two yards out for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The Outlaws were forced to punt on their first offensive series from their own 15-yard line. Frost’s Gabriel Martinez nicked the punt with an outstretched hand while rushing up the middle of the line. The punt wobbled for 25 yards in the air. Cole Watson returned it 31 yards down the right sideline giving Frost 1st and goal at the 9-yard line.
Two plays later Jacen Stanford swept right behind blocks from his brother, Colten, and Conner Hammonds for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Stanford, at halftime, was inducted into the US Army. After high school graduation, the senior will serve as a 15 Tango – a Blackhawk helicopter mechanic.
With 8:27 left in the first quarter, Cen-Tex started their second drive. Facing relentless pressure, Dugger fumbled deep in his own territory. Frost cornerback Eli Rogers scooped up the fumble and raced 17 yards down the home sideline for another score and extended the Polar Bears lead to 21-0.
Approximately one minute later, on Cen-Tex’s next possession, Frost linebacker Cooper Curl scooped up an Outlaw fumble and raced 22 yards for a touchdown.
As the first quarter clock wound down, Frost led 34-0. Freshman Edwin Alvarado took a quarterback-keeper up the middle two yards for a touchdown. Alvarado completed 4 of 7 passes on the night for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Alvarado’s first touchdown pass came in the second quarter. He rolled left and found Rogers speeding down the sideline on a fly pattern for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Outlaws lost possession of the ball four times due to fumbles during the game. Polar Bears pressure and Outlaws fumbles continued to tally through the second quarter. Linebacker Kevin Lord scooped and scored a 23-yard fumble recovery. Frost led 46-0 as Ella Roughton was crowned Homecoming Queen at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Alvarado hit Brady Martin for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 10:18 to go in the game. JC Woods added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the game.
“We played well in all three phases of the game – offense, defense, and special teams. We rotated everybody into the game, and they all played well,” explained Polar Bears Coach Phillip Gibson with elation after the game. Besides being the Polar Bears first victory of the season, it is Gibson’s first victory as a head football coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.