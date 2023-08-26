JARRELL – A powerful rushing attack propelled the Frost Polar Bears to a 46-26 season-opening victory over the Bartlett Bulldogs.
Frost set the tone on the first play. Running back Mario Porter swept right behind the sealing blocks of senior offensive linemen Jaden Rowe and Colten Stanford. After turning up field, Porter then used his 6’2, 240 frame to grind through defenders for 21 yards. On the night, Porter gained 243 yards off 17 carries for three touchdowns.
With the defense flowing to Porter, the Polar Bears sometimes countered with quarterback Edwin Alvarado taking runs on misdirection plays or sneaks up the middle. Alvarado finished with 16 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Frost Head Coach Phillip Gibson was pleased with his offense, “I’m proud of the way we were physical in the run game. Mario and Edwin had great games. Leading up front for them were Jaden Rowe and Colten Stanford. Those seniors made great blocks and are leading our younger linemen.”
The triple digit heat at kickoff did not slow down the Polar Bears on defense. Frost defensive linemen and linebackers put constant pressure on Bulldogs quarterback Ryder Castro. They picked up four sacks and held the Bulldogs to 51 yards rushing.
Frost’s sophomore linebacker Wyatt Dyer recovered a Bartlett fumble on their second offensive play. Two plays later Alvarado ran up the middle from 2 yards out and Porter kicked an extra-point for a 7-0 lead.
“Wyatt played a great game on defense. Plus, he played well on special teams,” noted Gibson. Dyer finished the game with 10 tackles including two sacks.
On Bartlett’s ensuing offensive series, Porter bolted from his defensive end three-point stance and swatted the arms of Bulldogs running back Eric Walker III. The forced fumble was recovered by Polar Bears cornerback Jacob Burleson.
Frost capitalized off the Bartlett turnover. Two plays later Alvarado went untouched up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
A 45-yard kickoff return by Ross Garcia sparked the Bulldogs. Walker hit a hole for 25 yards. Then Bartlett discovered bubble screens to be effective against the Frost rush. Castro hit Walker on such a play for a 17-yard touchdown. With Garcia successfully running a PAT, the Frost lead was cut to 13-8 with 3:12 left in the first quarter.
With 4:00 left in the second quarter, Frost extended their lead to 21-8 after Alvarado scored from 1 yard behind his left offensive linemen freshman Jordan Mathis, and sophomores Jacab Hawkins and Tyler Henkel.
Bartlett countered 48 seconds later. Castro hit Walker on a screen pass for 52 yards down the left sideline. Raiden Castro then took a handoff 12 yards up the middle to pull the Bulldogs within a touchdown at halftime, 21-14.
The Bulldogs pulled with a point, 21-20, early in the third quarter. A Frost fumbled punt return gave Bartlett the ball at the Polar Bears 21-yard line. Walker scored on a 2-yard run five plays later. Porter bolted through the line blocking the PAT attempt enabling Frost to keep the lead.
On the second play after the ensuing kickoff, Porter took a handoff between blocks from Henkel and Hawkins, bulldozed a linebacker, pushed away a defensive back, found a seam along the left sideline and ran like a Mack truck in full-gear on an 80-yard touchdown run. While some fans may have thought he would be too exhausted to kick the PAT, he trotted back on the field and nailed it with 6:40 to go in the third quarter and a 28-20 lead.
Porter added two more touchdown runs. A 32-yarder with 2:09 left in the third quarter and the game’s last score on a 13-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Victory was sealed with 1:19 left in the third quarter when linebacker Brady Martin perfectly read Bartlett running a screen-play. Without breaking stride, Martin intercepted Castro for a 60-yard pick-six.
Seven plays after Martin’s INT, Polar Bears cornerback Fabian Abundis intercepted for a seemingly 78-yard pick-six down the left sideline. A penalty on the runback took points off the board, but gave the Bears the ball at their own 49-yard line.
With play stopped for a Frost player injured on a 40-yard Alvarado run with 1:11 left in the game, coaches and officials agreed to end the game. Gibson concluded, “We concentrated in practice on stopping the run. Tonight, we got 11 defenders to the ball. I am really pleased.”
