Frost at Wortham
7 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Field
Records: Frost is 1-5, 0-2 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Wortham is 6-1, 3-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Frost: C Wesley Christensen, LB Kevin Lord, RB/LB Gabriel Martinez, CB/WR Cole Watson. Wortham: RB/S Tanner Bean, OL/DL Anthony Fortoul, QB/P Ryken Lewis, OL/LB Preston Sterling.
Update: The Frost Polar Bears are injury free heading into the heart of their District 10-2A DII schedule with remaining games against Wortham, Dawson, Hubbard, and Meridian.
Last week, the Polar Bears fell to No. 1-ranked Mart 56-0. Frost’s offense gained only three first downs. Two occurred on the same drive with hard runs by Jacen Stanford and Cooper Curl.
Kevin Lord blocked a Mart extra-point try. His timing was perfect as he raced around the edge. The ball hit him in the chest and ricocheted back into his hands allowing him to dash down the field for the other end zone hoping to score two points. He sprinted 58 yards down the home sideline before the Panthers forced him out of bounds.
Gabriel Martinez has been a tackling machine for the Bears. He leads the team with 48 and has 12 quarterback pressures and four sacks.
The Polar Bear defense has two interceptions this season – both by seniors – from cornerback Cole Watson and defensive lineman Salvador Martinez. Meanwhile, another senior, Wesley Christensen leads the offensive line unit.
Wortham has size, depth, and experience remaining from last season’s Regional Semi-Finalist finish. This season the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 340-95.
The Bulldogs rolled through Hico last week, 62-7. Their offense piled up 431 total yards with a near balance of rushing and passing yards.
Quarterback Ryken Lewis has completed 62 percent of his passes for 832 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has also sprinted for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Tanner Bean has crossed the goal line 21 times and gained 937 yards. In a 49-0 win against Meridian, the 5-10, 195 lb. senior set the Bulldogs career rushing record.
Anthony Fortoul (6’4, 275) will lead the line protecting Lewis and making holes for Bean. Helping him will be Preston Sterling (6’1, 240), Jason Evans (5' 10, 260), and tight end Cash Perez (6’1,250).
