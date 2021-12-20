Frost's football players earned District 10-2A DII All-District awards when the team was finally announced last week. The late announcement was due to Mart's run in the playoffs, because districts cannot release all-district teams until all the teams are eliminated from the playoffs.
Frost had two players make the 10-2A DII First-Team. JD Hendricks, a senior running back who had a sensational season, earned First-Team honors, and Levi Fuller, a senior cornerback who was a key player on both sides of the ball, was named a First-Team cornerback. Fuller also was named to the All-District Academic Team.
