Frost's football players earned District 10-2A DII All-District awards when the team was finally announced last week. The late announcement was due to Mart's run in the playoffs, because districts cannot release all-district teams until all the teams are eliminated from the playoffs.

Frost had two players make the 10-2A DII First-Team. JD Hendricks, a senior running back who had a sensational season, earned First-Team honors, and Levi Fuller, a senior cornerback who was a key player on both sides of the ball, was named a First-Team cornerback. Fuller also was named to the All-District Academic Team.

 
Frost had two players named to the Second-team. Wesley Christensen , a junior center who was Frost's top offensive lineman, made the Second-Team along with Francisco Hernandez, a junior who led the defensive line, was named to the Second-Team at defensive tackle.
 
Hunter Perry, a senior quarterback, and Gustavo Ibarra, a senior defensive tackle, were named to the Honorable Mention list.
 

