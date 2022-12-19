FROST -- Frost's Polar Bears made big strides this season on and off the field under new coach Phillip Gibson, adding valuable players to the roster and playing much more competitive football.
The Polar Bears topped off their season of improvement by earning more postseason awards as Gabe Martinez led the way for a number of Frost players who earned District 10-2A DII All-District awards.
Martinez, a senior who did everything for Frost, playing running back, linebacker, defensive line and also running back kicks, earned a Superlative on the All-District team as the district's All-Purpose Player of the Year.
Three Polar Bears were named to the 10-2A DII First-Team. Jacen Stanford, a senior H-back, made the Offensive First-Team and Gabe Martinez and Stanford, who also played linebacker, were named to the Defensive All-District First-Team.
Five Bears were named to the Offensive Second-Team: Mario Porter, a sophomore running back and punter, Cole Watson, a senior wide receiver, Cooper Curl, a sophomore slot receiver, Jaden Rowe, a junior offensive lineman, and Colten Stanford, a junior offensive lineman, all earned Second-Team honors on offense.
Sophomores Curl, a linebacker, and Porter, an outside linebacker, were also named to the District 10-2A DII Second-Team on defense.
Edwin Alvarado, a freshman quarterback, Frankie Hernandez, a senior offensive lineman, and Wesley Christensen, a senior offensive lineman were named to the Offense Honorable Mention list and Colten Stanford, a junior defensive lineman, Jaden Rowe, a junior defensive lineman, Kevin Lord, a sophomore defensive end, and J.C. Woods, a freshman defensive back, were named to the Defense Honorable Mention list.
Seven of the Polar Bears who received honors were underclassmen: Juniors Colten Stanford and Jaden Rowe, sophomores Mario Porter, Cooper Curl and Kevin Lord and freshmen Edwin Alvarado and J.C. Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.