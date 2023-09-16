FROST – The Frost Polar Bears (3-1) celebrated Homecoming with a dominating 53-6 victory over the Cen-Tex Outlaws (0-3).
“During the week, we made it a goal to start fast and play strong, said Frost Coach Phillip Gibson with a gleaming smile after the big win. We did that. Plus, we had contributions from everybody tonight. I am very happy with the way we played tonight.”
Frost fumbled the opening kickoff – an onside kick – near midfield. That is perhaps the Polar Bears' only blemish in the game. The Bear defense then held the Outlaws on fourth down as defensive end Mario Porter and linebackers Brady Martin and Cooper Curl converged on Outlaws running back Matthew Lopez on a tackle for loss at the Cen-Tex 40-yard line.
Taking over on offense, Porter took a handoff on a right sweep behind linemen Jacab Hawkins and Colten Stanford for a 32-yard gain. A play later Cooper Curl scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. Frost led 7-0 after a successful Porter PAT kick.
By the end of the first quarter, the Polar Bears led 27-0. They also scored on a 25-yard Edwin Alvarado pass to Brady Martin on a go-pattern down the left sideline. Martin used his 6’2 height to outmaneuver two defenders for the ball. They also scored on touchdown runs by Porter from 3 yards out and a 1 yard run by JC Woods.
During the evening, the Polar Bears out rushed the Outlaws 232 yards to 39 yards. They were led by Porter. He ran seven times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Burleson added five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Frost also seized opportunities in the passing game. Alvarado completed 5 of 11 passes for 86 yards. Besides the touchdown strike to Martin in the first quarter, he also hit receiver Case Watson for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Polar Bears played fast and physical. They racked up 12 tackles for loss including three sacks. The Outlaws recorded their initial first down, due to a Frost penalty for a horse-collar tackle, with 2:00 minutes to go in the third quarter. Curl led the way with nine tackles while cornerbacks Burleson and Fabian Abundis snatched interceptions.
In the second half, Frost scored touchdowns on a 25-yard run by Porter, a 3-yard run by Mason Crawford, and a 7-yard run by Burleson.
Coach Gibson noted after the game, “Last year we were 1-3 going into district. This year, we have flipped the script. Now we are 3-1 going into district play, and we are gaining confidence. Of course, we have a big game next week against Hico. I am proud of the way our players have been working during practice and playing during games.”
