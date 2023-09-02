MADISONVILLE – In the arctic, polar bears eat seals. In Madisonville, however, the Frost Polar Bears devoured the Sabine Pass Sharks 55-0.
The Polar Bears (2-0) scored on the game’s opening drive and continued to dominate the Sharks (0-2) throughout the game.
Quarterback Edwin Alvarado hit wide receiver Brady Martin on a go-pattern up the right sideline for a 23-yard touchdown to cap off an eight-play drive. Martin used his 6’2 frame to out-position two defenders for the score in the back of the end zone and 6-0 lead.
That 3:22 drive may have been the longest offensive possession for the Polar Bears.
After forcing a Sabine Pass punt, Frost took possession at the Sharks’ 37-yard line. Alvarado rolled to his right finding wide receiver Cooper Curl with a hand signaling “over here”. Curl went untouched into the end zone for a 14-0 lead after a Mario Porter PAT run.
Alvarado completed 10 of 14 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 6 carries for 34 and a touchdown. Porter led the Bears ground attack with 9 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.
“Tonight we used a committee of running backs, and they all did well,” noted Frost coach Phillip Gibson. The Polar Bears gained 235 yards on 31 carries. Most Frost offensive drives were short as Sabine Pass only crossed the 50-yard line into Frost territory once.
With 2:31 left in the first quarter and the Sharks facing 2nd down and 6 from their own 24-yard line, Porter shifted from defensive end to a standing linebacker hovering near Sabine Pass’ center. He crashed through the line and nearly took the snap. With quarterback Edwin Chavez in a shotgun spread formation, the ball sailed high nipping his fingertips. Without breaking stride, Porter snatched the ball and ran into the end zone. Porter then nailed a PAT kick to give Frost a 21-0.
While a former referee and that stadium’s play-clock keeper called referee colleagues trying to determine if the play was a fumble return or an interception return, Frost quickly scored again.
Sabine Pass rotated Chavez and Jakyrian Jackson at quarterback. Combined, they completed 5 of 18 passes for 7 yards. The Polar Bears secondary recorded six pass break-ups including dropping two potential interceptions. Meanwhile, along the line the Bears kept constant quarterback pressure and recorded a couple of sacks.
On the Sharks kickoff return, a block-in-the-back penalty backed them to their own 12-yard line. After a pass-breakup by linebacker Jacob Stroder, Sabine Pass punted. Returner JC Woods ripped off 34-yards by finding seams and using spin moves to break tackles. Three plays later, Alvarado sliced between guard Alex Suaste and tackle Colten Stanford for a 7-yard touchdown and 28-0 lead following a Porter kick.
The Frost attack was not finished. Porter scored on a 33-yard run, Woods scored on a jet-sweep 5-yard pass, and Jacob Burleson streaked down the left sideline for a 34-yard touchdown run. By halftime, the Polar Bears led 48-0.
While the stadium’s play-clock keeper concluded Porter had intercepted the ball back in the first quarter, referees ran the clock in the second half. Cooper Curl added a 16-yard touchdown run 4:37 to go in the game, for a 55-0 victory.
Gibson, pleased with the win, said, “Preparing for the game, the coaches and I talked with the players about starting fast, being physical, and being consistent. I am proud of the way we met our goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.