HONEY GROVE -– The Morris brothers gashed the Frost Polar Bears by combining for 294 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Honey Grove Warriors to a 52-0 victory Friday night.
After early game Frost (0-2) miscues, Honey Grove (1-1) used a large offensive line and elusive runs of freshman Ryelan Morris and his older brother, junior Deon Morris to take the lead. With Brody Mahan (6’5, 240) and Courtney Cooper (6’0, 200) in front, Ryelan Morris used shiftiness and speed to find holes and exploit them for 140 yards off four carries and three touchdowns. Deon, a north-south running power back, picked up 154 yards on 14 carries for two touchdowns.
The Warriors' game-opening kickoff took a turf bounce forcing the Polar Bears initial offensive series to begin deep in their own territory at the 11-yard line. On third down and 10, a high snap sailed over the head of quarterback Eli Rogers and bounced out of the endzone for a safety.
After a free kick by Frost, Honey Grove handed the ball to Rylan Morris on a right swing quarterback-read option play. Morris broke a tackle, pulled away from another hand ripping at his jersey, then reversed field for a 46-yard touchdown run putting Honey Grove up 8-0.
Honey Grove recovered an onside kick down the right sideline. On their second offensive play, the Warriors handed the ball to Deon Morris. He rambled for a 41-yard touchdown and a 16-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion run by Lucas Morrison.
In the first half, Ryelan Morris added touchdown runs of 57 and 22 yards. Deon Morris added a 3-yard touchdown run. Morrison also added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter while Hudson Stroud ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Polar Bear running game was led by Mario Porter with 10 carries for 48 yards. Quarterback Eli Rogers faced consistent pressure as the Warriors often blitzed with three down linemen and three linebackers. Honey Grove sacked Rogers six times.
A highlight series for the Frost D came on the Warriors' fourth possession. Kevin Lord wrapped up Morrison for a sack as the quarterback tried to sweep right. Linebacker Jacen Stanford nailed Warrior running backs for little or no gain on consecutive plays.
On fourth down and goal at the four-yard line, the Warriors were called for a false start. Still going for it, but now facing fourth and goal at the nine-yard line, Morrison took a five-step drop looking for a receiver. Defensive linemen Tanner Patrick shot through the line like a missile sacking Morrison.
The Frost defense would also stop another Honey Grove fourth down conversion try in the third quarter as linebacker Gabriel Martinez pressured Morrison into an errant throw.
After a long bus ride back home, the Polar Bears plan to regroup and face Itasca at home next week.
