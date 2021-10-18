FROST – While the Frost Polar Bears are a young team with more than half the roster consisting of freshmen, the team is led by five seniors: RB/DB John Hendricks, WR/CB/KR Levi Fuller, QB/LB/P Hunter Perry, DT/OL Joseph Pierson, and DT/OL Gustavo Ibarra.
These seniors and their classmates were honored prior to last week’s game with a Senior Night ceremony. They were also recognized and honored with special skits and cheers during that afternoon’s pep rally. During the ceremonies, they reflected back on their football memories.
Hendricks won several awards while breaking Frost’s single game rushing touchdowns records with seven TDs against Meridian while gaining 385 yards. He said one particular play in that game stands out as his favorite football memory, “Scoring on the game-winning drive and it was my seventh touchdown.”
Levi Fuller, leads the Polar Bears with 19 receptions for 225 yards and five touchdowns. He has fielded 20 kickoff returns for 342 yards. Meanwhile, he has 36 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions. His favorite memory is tackling a player in the Meridian game. The player ended up face-down in the dirt along the sidelines. Fuller said, “When he got up, he was covered in dirt from head to toe.”
Perry started the season playing tight end and wide receiver. He caught five passes for 41 yards and two 2-point conversions. He has started the last three games at quarterback passing for 280 yards and a touchdown. He also handles the punting duties. “Making a block in the Meridian game is my favorite football memory. Playing end, I pushed the defender and he did a backwards somersault.”
Pierson loves defense. He earned All-District defensive lineman last year. Against Texas Wind, he peeled off a block and ran and dove at a running back thereby knocking him out of bounds for a short gain.
Ibarra has 10 tackles this year. His favorite football memory goes back to 8th grade. “The last game of the season, I scored my first touchdown.” On the play, Ibarra went from offensive line duty to running back. He took the handoff and hurdled a player on his way into the end zone.
Frost’s five seniors have enjoyed leading their team this season, and are anticipating playing games still on the schedule.
