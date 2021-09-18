WACO – The Frost Polar Bears roared back from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Texas Wind 30-29 Friday night.
After the fourth quarter’s first play, Frost (2-2) fell behind 29-16. Texas Wind QB Tyler Martin rolled right feeling the pressure of Polar Bear LB Hunter Perry. Nearing the sideline, Martin spotted WR Gabe Peregrine had zipped behind the Frost secondary on a go-pattern down the sideline. Martin hit Peregrine in stride for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Frost coach Randy Fulton noted, “At times it looked like we were going to fold, but we hung in there and kept battling back."
The Polar Bears responded on their next offensive possession by driving 57 yards in four plays to the Wind 5-yard line. After being flagged for holding and facing second down-and 15 at the 16-yard line, QB Moses Rangel rolled right, avoided pressure, and fired into the end zone seeking WR Levi Fuller running a post pattern. Fuller leaped above two defenders and snagged the ball with his fingertips. He brought the ball to his body as his feet touched the end zone turf and held onto the ball long enough after being nailed for the score, lifting the Bears to a 29-22 lead.
Neither Texas Wind nor Frost could sustain a drive on their next offensive possessions.
Texas Wind (1-3) seemingly controlled the ball and the clock with 4:55 to go in the game. After calling a timeout, Texas Wind had the ball with a first-and-10 and its own 27-yard line. Martin took the snap and rolled right avoiding blitzing LB Mario Porter. As he turned up field, DT Francisco Hernandez ripped the ball out his hands. The ball bounced backwards and was scooped up by Porter trailing the play. Porter returned the fumble 23 yards down the sideline before stepping out of bounds at the Texas Wind 4-yard line.
On the next play, Rangel scored on a quarterback-keeper running behind C Wesley Christensen with 4:20 left to play. Still down 29-28, coach Fulton decided to go for two during the PAT attempt.
Rangel took a shotgun snap and canvassed the field for a receiver. His “twins” to his left were covered, but he noticed right inside slot receiver Hunter Perry had settled into the middle of the end zone calmly uncovered – like being in the eye of a hurricane. Rangel fired a dart Perry caught for the Frost lead, 30-29.
After injuries took their toll on Texas Wind running backs, the home-school association team went to an aerial attack in hopes of regaining the lead.
On fourth-and-seven from their own 27-yard line, Martin trying to avoid Frost DT Joseph Pierson heaved a ball down the sideline. Porter undercut two receivers and intercepted the ball at the Frost 39-yard line and ripped off a 36-yard return. The Polar Bears then ran out the clock.
The Polar Bears fell behind Texas Wind twice in the first half but came back and converted a pair of two-point conversions. This enabled Frost to lead 16-14 at the half.
Both first-half touchdowns were Rangel to Fuller passes.
On the first Frost score, Fuller ran 25 yards down the right sideline and curled near the goal line, sealing his defender. On the second Frost score, Fuller ran a post pattern.
The Rangel pass was batted down by Kentrell Thomas, but the ball projection took a wide-angle rather than falling straight down to the ground. An alert Fuller reached out and snared the ball for the touchdown.
Fuller led the Bears in receiving with four catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Rangel completed 12 of 17 passes for 123 yards and the three TD passes to Fuller with no interceptions. Cooper Curl led the Frost rushing attack with 86 yards on 17 carries.
Coach Fulton said, “We’ve had some injuries. Our coaches talk about the next man up. The next man up was depended on tonight and got the job done. They left everything out there till their tanks were empty - cause we are Polar Bears!”
