ITASCA – Turnovers and missed opportunities stymied the Frost Polar Bears in their 44-12 loss to the Itasca Wampus Cats.
A fumble and an interception stopped Frost’s first and second offensive drives. Before the game ended, the Polar Bears (2-1) were also unable to score twice from within the Itasca 10-yard line. The Wampus Cats (3-0) capitalized on the Bears’ misfortunes primarily with the arm of quarterback Buddy Jackson. Jackson completed 7 of 18 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Frost took the opening kickoff and drove 61 yards to the Itasca 29-yard line. On 1st down and 10, Itasca blitzed up the middle recovering a fumble as several Wampus Cats converged on Polar Bears quarterback Edwin Alvarado.
Frost’s defense responded. Safety JC Woods broke up a third down pass, and linebacker Brady Martin wrapped up Jackson on a fourth down run attempt.
Itasca sacked Alvarado seven times and put constant pressure on him when he attempted to pass. Alvarado completed 8 of 18 passes for 150 yards and an interception.
On Frost’s second offensive possession, after a sack and facing 3rd down and 24, a high snap forced Alvarado to retreat for the ball. After securing the ball and rolling right, Alvarado was intercepted by Caden Littlejohn at the Itasca 27-yard line.
Itasca scored eight plays later, for a 6-0 lead, with 2:07 left in the first quarter. After converting on 4th down and 4 with a six-yard run, Jackson rifled a 43-yard pass to Justin Ludwig running a right-side post pattern.
After forcing Frost to punt, Itasca struck again with seven seconds left in the quarter. On 3rd down and 10, Jackson aired a 31-yard touchdown pass to Ludwig for a 12-0 lead.
Mario Porter returned the ensuing kickoff 27 yards to set up Frost near midfield. The Bears then opened the second quarter with a nine play drive taking the ball to Itasca’s 10-yard line.
During the drive Alvarado took a quarterback keeper up the middle for five yards close to the first down marker at the Itasca 15-yard line. After the tackle and whistle, Alvarado released the ball and Itasca jumped on it. Initially, officials ruled 1st down for the Wampus Cats. Frost coaches and fans erupted fiercely questioning the call. After a near 10-minute discussion, officials ruled Frost ball but with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Frost twice completed passes on third down to sustain the drive. After the penalty walk-off, on 3rd and 16 at the Itasca 30-yard line, Alvarado nailed Martin on an inside curl for 20 yards. Later on 3rd and Goal at the 15-yard line, running back Cooper Curl took a pitch from Alvarado, surveyed the field, and passed to Alvarado streaking around the left corner for four yards. On fourth down, Alvarado’s pass for Curl at the goal line was broken up by Maddox Abrego.
Itasca took a 24-0 lead into halftime. Jackson, who had nine carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns, peeled around the left end for a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:49 to go in the second quarter. With only 17 seconds left until half, Jackson zipped a 42-yard post pattern pass to Ludwig. Ludwig finished the game with five catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
On the fifth play of the third quarter, Itasca’s David Torres broke through the Frost line and sprinted 56-yards for a touchdown giving the Wampus Cats a 31-0 lead. Also in the second half, Itasca scored on a Jackson 6-yard run and a 12-yard run by Andres Cruz.
The Polar Bears put points on the scoreboard with 7:01 in the 3rd quarter. On a 3rd down and 2 near midfield, Porter took a handoff and ran right behind linemen Jaden Rowe and Colten Stanford for a first down. He was not done, for broke a couple of tackles and changed directions back to his left finding a seam down the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown run.
Porter, who had six carries for 126 yards, would also score Frost’s other touchdown. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Porter again ran behind Rowe and Stanford then streaked up the right sideline for a 58-yard touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.