Frost at Hico
7:00 pm
At Tiger Stadium
Records: Frost is 1-3, 0-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Hico is 1-3, 0-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Frost: QB/DB Edwin Alvarado, OL/DL Brayden Calvin, OL/DL Jacab Hawkins, RB/LB Gabriel Martinez, OL/DT Salvador Martinez. Hico: DL Ty Crawford, DE Michael Guinn, QB/DB Carson Keller, RB/LB Prince Mullin, RB/DB Buck Powell.
Update: The Hico Tigers have lost three in a row. After opening the season with a 45-6 win against Bruceville-Eddy, the Tigers have lost to Moody (23-6), Cross Plains (33-7), and last week at De Leon (52-7).
Though Hico has been on a losing skid, they have size in the trenches and speed at running back. DE Michael Guinn (6’1, 175) and DT Ty Crawford (5’10, 225) lead the Tigers defense.
The Tigers have gained most of their offensive yards on the ground. Prince Mullin (5’9, 155, 4.6) and Buck Powell take most of the handoffs. With quarterback Carson Keller (6’0, 190), the Tigers ran for 406 yards in their win against Bruceville-Eddy.
Hico finished 5-6 last year and lost in a Bi-District playoff game to Windthorst. In district play last year, Frost visited Tiger Stadium. The Tigers won 57-8.
In last year’s contest, Hico gained momentum early in the first quarter by recovering a Polar Bears fumble at the 19-yard line and later scoring. Throughout the game, the Bears continued to play hard. Mario Porter ran a kickoff return 90 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble, recorded 15 tackles including two sacks, and made an interception. Meanwhile, Cooper Curl had three catches for 49 yards.
Last week, the Frost Polar Bears routed the Cen-Tex Outlaws 58-0. Frost scored thrice on fumble returns for touchdowns. Scooping and scoring were CB Eli Rogers, LB Cooper Curl, and LB Kevin Lord.
Jacab Hawkins, a freshman, again saw significant action at left tackle last week. He helped protect freshman quarterback Edwin Alvarado’s blind side – in his first start – including on touchdown pass plays. Alvarado completed four of seven passes for 76 yards and scoring strikes to Eli Rogers and Brady Martin.
Senior defensive lineman Salvador Martinez received several pats on the helmet from teammates last week. He had two pass break-ups, a quarterback pressure, and an interception.
The Polar Bears defense will lean on linebacker/defensive lineman Gabriel Martinez. He leads Frost, so far this season, with 30 tackles including 3 sacks and 10 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Conner Hammonds returned from injury to record a sack.
No doubt, Frost’s head coach Phillip Gibson would like to win every game. He has noted that win or lose, non-district games should help the Bears build a foundation that will help them be successful in district. He notes that he has been pleased with his team’s hard work as they enter their schedule’s district slate of games.
