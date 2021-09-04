FROST – The Frost Polar Bears won a wild 50-42 game over the Meridian Yellow Jackets Friday that featured 802 yards rushing between the two teams and a night for the ages by John Hendricks, who ran for 358 yards on 26 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
Hendricks had touchdown runs of 1, 85, 5, 46, 12, 55, and 17-yards to lead Frost, which improved to 1-1.
After leading 20-6 at halftime, the Bears best defense against the Yellow Jackets seemed to be offense – keep scoring and stay ahead Meridian, however, tied the game 34-34 with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter when Meridian QB Brady Taylor scored on a 5-yard run up the middle.
Meridian (0-2) pounded Frost in the first half with tailback John Bernal doing most of the damage. He finished with 30 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns. In the second half, Taylor, running a hurry-up veer, mainly kept the ball himself. He finished with 188 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns.
While Meridian hurried to the line and practically hiked the ball before the chains were set throughout the evening, Frost methodically used the clock.
After Levi Fuller returned the Yellow Jacket kickoff 28 yards to the Frost 45-yard line, John Hendricks took the pitch right on a sweep and accelerated down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown run. That put the Bears up again 42-34 after QB Moses Rangel earned a 2-point conversion run.
Meridian refused to fold. The Jackets mounted an 8-play drive in 2:40. Bernal swept left, broke a couple of tackles, and crossed the goal line. With a Taylor conversion run, the score was tied again, 42-42 with 2:30 left to play.
Meridian attempted an on-side kick, but it squibbed through the grass for nine yards and went out-of-bounds. Frost’s offense took over at the Meridian 49-yard line. Hendricks swept right for nine yards behind blocks from wide receivers Fuller and Cooper Curl. Rangel then went up the middle for three yards and a first down. Hendricks gained four yards and Rangel followed with a 16-yard run.
Time fell under a minute and was ticking when the Bears faced first-and-10 at the Meridian 17-yard line. Rangel tried to hit receiver Brady Martin on go-route but threw too long. Rangel only misconnected with receivers four times in the game. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 106 yards.
The clocked ticked down to 37 seconds, and Hendricks swept left picking up a Fuller block and jetted 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Rangel zipped a pass to Hunter Perry for a two-point conversion to give Frost a 50-42 lead.
Frost fans cheered but also took a deep breath. Meridian did have an offensive opportunity.
After a 23-yard kickoff return by Brayden Wehmeyer, the Yellow Jackets had the ball at midfield. Surprising the Bears, Meridian threw its first pass of the game. Taylor hit Wehmeyer for a 26-yard gain to set up a first-and-10 at the Frost 24-yard line, Taylor pushed up the middle for eight yards.
Then with 11 seconds left, Taylor fired a pass for Burnel in the end zone, but missed as he was blanketed by Kevin Lord. The clock stopped with 4 seconds left.
Meridian had time for one more play. Taylor fired a pass over the middle near the goal line. Rangel and Curl both cut in front of the receiver to knock the ball down and win the game.
In the first half, Frost had established a 20-6 lead with three Hendricks touchdown runs – two in the first quarter and another in the second quarter. Maybe the most impressive Hendricks run of the night occurred with two seconds left in the first quarter. He swept right, cut behind a block, broke three tackles, and then flew down the sideline on an 85-yard touchdown run that put the Bears up 14-0.
Frost coach Randy Fulton was pleased after the game, “Our whole team did a great job. They were stubborn. They refused to quit. So many players made contributions including our linemen to special-teams players. They wanted a win, and they dug down and got it!”
