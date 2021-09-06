FROST – NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once noted, “One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man can not make a team.”
After a school-record setting seven rushing touchdowns in the Polar Bears' 50-42 victory over Meridian last week, tailback John Hendricks would agree.
Hendricks missed the school single-game rushing record set by Jason Alexander in 1995 against Mildred by 37 yards. Hendricks accumulated 358 yards on 26 carries in the victory over Meridian.
He did eclipse the previous single-game rushing touchdowns record of five by Ramon “Tito” Manrriquez in a win over Cross Roads in 2019.
Hendricks had touchdown runs of 1, 85, 5, 46, 12, 55, and 17 yards to lead the Polar Bears to their first victory of the season as he rewrote the Frost record book.
As the yards and touchdowns accumulated, Hendricks knew he was statistically having a good night.
“It was in the back of my mind, but I was more worried about winning the game," Hendricks said. "I was just happy to contribute to our team’s success.”
A 1-yard plunge behind center Wesley Christensen, guard Gustavo Ibarra, and guard Joseph Pierson began the Hendricks' scoring bonanza. The play was set up by a third down conversion two plays earlier.
On third-and-nine from the Meridian 31-yard line, QB Moses Rangel checked down his receivers and found Hendricks had slipped undetected into the flat along the right sideline for a 16-yard catch and run. Hendricks then bolted for 14-yards on the next play before scoring his first touchdown.
While freshmen tackles Tucker Shaw and Mario Porter, had to seal off defensive ends, receivers Levi Fuller, Hunter Perry, Brady Martin, and Cooper Curl pushed linebackers and secondary away for a path for Hendricks – many times on swing plays.
Hendricks praised his offensive line and gave Frost's defense credit for winning the game.
“Our two captains on the line (Christensen and Pierson) led our young line really well. They stepped it up during the game. Our receivers, including Levi Fuller, were making key blocks that made my runs possible," Hendricks said. "On defense the guys were really doing good. The defense won the game in the last couple of seconds.”
Coach Randy Fulton noted after the game, “We had to rest John for a few plays so he could still go strong down the stretch. We had to use him and Levi [Fuller] heavily both ways.”
Near the end of the first quarter, Fuller, a fellow senior, had stripped the ball from Meridian tailback Brayden Wehmeyer at the Frost 15-yard line and recovered the fumble.. As the Polar Bears took over on offense, their first snap turned into Hendricks’ 85-yard right sweep run for another touchdown and pushed the Frost lead to 14-0.
Fulton excitedly said, “John, Levi, all of our seniors – Gustavo, Joseph, and Hunter – played a great game. All of our players, from freshmen to seniors, never gave up and made contributions.”
One player ran for 358 yards and seven touchdowns, but with the help of his team. They are hoping to build off their victory for a Homecoming victory against Granger this week.
