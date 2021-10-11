FROST – When running back Emmitt Smith entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he thanked fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston for blocking and opening running lanes for him. Smith still holds the NFL record of career rushing yards with 18,355. Smith also thanked his offensive linemen, for he knew others had helped him achieve such success.
Frost Polar Bears coach Randy Fulton agrees with the former Dallas Cowboys great that key contributions to a game or even a play’s success does not always show up in the statistics. Fulton noted, “Team sports like football have functioning parts that work together for a desired result.”
“When we have a successful play, we have great individual effort that can be measured statistically but it’s the team’s successful play,” Fulton added.
An example of this is the lone score in the Frost’s 57-8 loss at Hico earlier this month. Mario Porter, a 6’0 freshman, scooped up a kickoff at his own 10-yard line. Porter ran up the left seam. Porter recalled after the game, “I was able to avoid all tacklers, and no one touched me. I saw Wyatt Christensen make a block for me to cut and run!!!!”
And he did. After Christensen, his freshman classmate bulldozed a Tiger, Porter sprinted past the Hico defense. As he broke down the left sideline racing for the end zone, Porter remembered, “I was just worried about someone catching me. I really got excited when the fans were yelling and motivated me to get the TD.” No one caught him as he scored on the 90-yard return.
"He might play offensive line and linebacker, but he has the size and speed to play anywhere on the field. So, for him to pick up the ball and run it did not surprise me. Once he found his crease, I knew he'd make some yards. And wow! Did he ever!” noted Fulton.
Fulton noted about Porter, "He's a competitor. His motor is always running - offense, defense, special teams. His positive attitude and hustle encourages his teammates." Fulton added, “Wyatt’s block was a key contribution – even if it does not end up in a stat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.