Frost's Mario Porter had a monster game in the Polar Bears 46-26 victory over Bartlett last week, and was showered with honors afterward.

Porter won the Smoaky Central Texas overall Player of the Week and the Navarro Player of the Week.

Porter, a junior who excels at tailback and defensive end, ram for 250 yards on just 17 carries, scored three touchdowns on offense, and he made seven tackles with one tackle for a loss, had a sack, caused a fumble and blocked an extra point attempt. He also had three punts for 83 yards and four kickoffs for a 48-yard average.  

