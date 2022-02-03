The UIL's realignment plans barely affected the Class 2A football programs in the Golden Circle as Frost and Hubbard stayed in District 10-2A DII and Dawson, which moved out of the district when the Bulldogs moved up to D-I football, slipped back down to 10-2A DII when realignments were announced Thursday.
The Bulldogs kept winning and reached the playoffs the past two seasons as a D-I team, but no one at Dawson will miss being in the same district as Italy, which won the district D-I title the past two seasons. Italy remained a D-I team.
State power Mart is still in District 10-2A DII, which includes Wortham, Hico and Meridian as well as GC teams from Frost and Hubbard and Dawson. But state power Bremond has moved on, which opens up the lane to the playoffs.
The only other Class 2A football program in the Golden Circle is at Kerens, where the Bobcats didn't see much change.
They're in District 7-2A DI along with the same rivals from Cayuga, Italy and Itasca and a familiar foe in Cross Roads, as well as newcomer Rio Vista. This is a much better fit for Kerens, which won't have to play Marlin, which moved on after making a big run in the state playoffs.
The basketball district for Dawson and Hubbard will be District 18-2A and will consist of Axtell, Bremond, Dawson, Hubbard, Marlin, Mart, Riesel and Wortham. The big difference is that Hubbard has moved up from Class 1A to 2A in non-football sports.
Frost's basketball district is 12-2A and consists of Frost, Hamilton, Italy, Itasca, Rio Vista and Valley Mill. Frost's volleyball district is District 13-2A and consists of Frost, Italy, Itasca and Rio Vista.
Kerens is in a familiar basketball district in District 19-2A with Cayuga Frankston, long-time basketball rival La Rue La Poynor, Cross Roads and Martins Mill.
