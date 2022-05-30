WACO -- The 11th annual FCA Victory Bowl will be held Saturday at Midway High School and as usual several athletes from the Golden Circle have been selected to play in the All-Star games that include volleyball, softball, baseball and the Victory Bowl football game on Saturday.
Corsicana's Chris Degrate, Jesus Mendoza and Jabril Douglas will play for the Blue football team. Other GC football players on the Blue team are: Blooming Grove's Bryson Fisher and Levi Hopper and Rice's Ethan Gray, Adrian Santoyo and Zack Myers.
The Red team roster includes Dawson's Hunter Boatright, Frost's Levi Fuller and Gustavo Ibarra and Hubbard's Daniel Torres.
Corsicana's Zane Petty will pitch for the Blue team and Corsicana's catcher will be behind the plate for the Blue. Hubbard ace Shelby Noppeney will pitch on the Red team.
Corsicana catcher Brinly Burke will play for the Blue along with Kerens shortstop Kenadee Lynch and Blooming Grove's only senor Kinley Skains will play in the Red team's outfield in Friday's FCA Softball game at Mary Hardin Baylor.
Mildred's Cody Hayes will play for the Blue boys basketball team and Mildred's Kenli Dalton and Rice's Alyssa Claxon will play for the Blue girls basketball team.
Frost's Kyra Cerda will play for the Red team in the FCA volleyball game and Blooming Grove's Kamryn Brown will play for the Blue team.
