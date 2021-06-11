A dozen football players and two cheerleaders from the Golden Circle have been chosen to participate in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl, which will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Players and cheerleaders are selected from 12 counties and 100 high schools for the game, which is set to kickoff in a rare morning event.
Skylar Cummings from Hubbard High School will be on the cheerleading squad for the Red team and Rice's Brianna Sharp will be on the cheerleading squad for the Blue team.
Nine football players from the Golden Circle have been selected to play for the Blue team and Rice defensive coordinator Michael Scott will be an assistant coach for the Blue team. Three GC players will play for the Red team.
Corsicana's Grant Harrison, Kerens' Jaylene Cumby and Jason Burleson, Mildred's Daniel Ayers and Logan Hancock, Rice's Kobe Jessie, Daniel Cleveland and Josiah Morris, and Blooming Grove's Jackson Hoover have all been chosen to play for the Blue team.
Dawson's Body Martinez, and Levi Elkins, and Hubbard's Sebastian Olvera have been chosen to play for the Red team in the Victory Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.