WACO -- Players from the Golden Circle have had a long list of stars and big plays in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Victory Bowl, but it would be difficult to find a better day for the GC kids than Saturday morning at Waco ISD Stadium, where the Blue Team defeated the Red Team 37-22 with a huge hand from the Golden Circle.
After the Red Team took an 8-7 lead in the first quarter, players from the Golden Circle stepped up and led the comeback with one highlight play after another.
When it was over Corsicana wide receiver Braylyn Brandon was named the Bob McQueen Offensive MVP -- the first player from the GC to win that award in the 15-year history of the game.
Kerens' linebacker CJ Bivins was the 2017 Victory Bowl Defensive MVP in a 24-24 tie that made sense because three starters were from Corsicana, where the Tigers set a national record that year by winning five overtime games.
Ther is no overtime in the Victory Bowl.
But it was a great time for the GC players.
After the Red Team took an 8-7 first quarter lead, the GC kids took over. They set up two short touchdown drives before Brandon took a scene pass and sailed down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown and a 27-8 lead.
Brandon finished the game with three receptions for 149 yards and his key touchdown, and was a slam dunk choice for the Offensive MVP award.
But there were big plays and big stars all over the field from the Golden Circle. Blooming Grove's Timmy Hamilton started the comeback when he made hard hit forcing a fumble and forcing an eruption on the Blue sideline, where players all over central Texas joined together in wild celebration.
The Blue Team took over and raced 20 yards for the TD and a 13-8 lead. On the Red Team's next possession Corsicana linebacker Jace Richardson, who had an awesome day on defense and also punted, made a highlight play when he stepped in front of a pass for monster interception. Richardson returned the ball to the Red 9-yard-line to set up a short TD series and a 20-8 lead,
The Blue Team stopped the Red again, and scored quickly from the Blue 35-yard line when Brandon took ff and the Blue Team took over. The Red Team chipped away and trailed 27-22 ate in the third quarter, but Corsicana's kicker Joe Morales, who was clutch all year for the Tigers, stepped in and stepped into a 23-yard field goal -- a beauty that gave the Blue Team a 30-22 lead.
The Blue Team came up with big plays all morning. Rice's two-way starter Luke Chapman made two huge, riveting sacks to help lead the defense along with Hamilton, who had some big hits, and Richardson, who had the big interception, a sack and harassed the Red Team all morning.
Mildred's Ethan Frye, who rushed for more than 1,600 yards in nine games for the Eagles. had some big moments to lead the GC contribution to the running game and Kerens' powerful two-way lineman Patrick Crabtree played center for the Blue and had his usual big game up front.
Corsicana's Kaily Kinkade, one of the top female athletes in the Golden Circle for the past two seasons in track, was a cheerleader for the Blue Team.
