FROST – The Granger Lions' (2-0) defense roared in a 54-12 win over Frost on Homecoming.
The Lions shot across the line of scrimmage snap after snap into the Frost backfield shutting down the Polar Bears rushing attack and putting pressure on their passing plays.
Between being tackled for a loss, being sacked, or covering up a fumble, the Polar Bears had 18 plays result in negative yardage. For the game they gained 24 rushing yards on 40 carries.
Frost’s Levi Fuller intercepted Lions QB Johnny Ryder at the Polar Bears 15-yard line to end Granger’s first offensive drive. The Bears (1-2), however, continued to find DL Daryl Stefek and LB DJ McClelland leading the Lions stifling defense.
The Polar Bears were often forced to punt deep in their own territory. Twice, punter Hunter Perry, fielded snaps while in the end zone. Granger pounced on the short field opportunities. They started scoring drives in the first quarter from the Polar Bears’ 30, 38, and 39-yard lines. The Lions led at the end of the quarter 20-0.
In the second quarter, the Lions scored on drives that began on the Polar Bears’ 21 and 15-yard lines. Prior to halftime, Frost, down 34-0 at the time, pushed into Granger territory after QB Moses Rangel nailed WR Cooper Curl on a crossing pattern for a 44-yard catch and run. With 1st and 10 at the Lions 12-yard line, Rangel was intercepted at the 3-yard line.
Granger then executed its longest offensive series of the night. They covered 97-yards in 11 plays capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run by Donnie Cantwell.
While it was a tough Homecoming game for the Bears, Head Coach Randy Fulton saw positive plays to build on for next week’s game against Texas Wind in Waco, “This was tough. However, I am proud of how the freshmen played. Both Cooper (Curl) and Brady (Martin) had big catches. And how about RJ (Brooks) coming in to catch that pass over the middle. Defensively, Kevin Lord was hitting hard and making tackles.”
Rangel capped off a 12-play drive covering 69 yards with a 2-yard touchdown run behind blocks from Joseph Pierson and Tucker Shaw. With six seconds left in the third quarter, Granger led 48-6.
In the fourth quarter, Hunter Perry moved from wide receiver to quarterback for the Bears. He led them on a 10-play drive over 75 yards for the game’s final score. Perry completed 2 of 4 passes for 52 yards. On a 2nd and 10 play, he swept left and fired a pass to Brady Martin running a go-pattern down the sideline for 44 yards. Four plays later, Perry plunged behind LG Jaden Rowe and C Wesley Christensen for a 1-yard touchdown run.
“Hunter did a good job," Frost coach Randy Fulton said. "He went from catching a few balls (3 catches for 27 yards) to completing some like hitting Brady down the sideline. We will regroup and get ready for Texas Wind.”
