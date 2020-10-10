AXTELL — After last week’s seven fumbles resulted in a surprising loss, Dawson rolled into Axtell wanting to make sure that game was behind them and stay alive in the chase for the district championship.
The Bulldogs, behind a monster night from Da’Mariyea Hamilton, would rise up to the challenge and defeat Axtell, 43-14, and spoil the Longhorns’ homecoming.
The Dawson speedster rushed 14 times for 301 yards and 6 touchdowns. But the story of tonight wasn’t just Hamilton’s yards and touchdowns, it was his five long scores that burned the Longhorn defense.
Hamilton had his eye on history with runs of 58, 53, 48, 44, and 62 yards as the Bulldogs rushed for, wait for it, an astounding 500 yards on the night.
Early on, the game seemed to be the sequel to last week’s game as the Bulldogs continued a surprising case of fumble-itis with three first-half fumbles, one of which led to Axtell’s first score.
But whatever head coach Ronnie Striplin said to his team worked, as Dawson eliminated the fumbles and would blow away the Longhorns.
The scoring opened late in the first quarter after the Bodey Martinez and Dawson defense held Axtell on downs at the Bulldog 42-yard line. The Hamilton show would open one play later with a 58-yard run around the left end and down the visitor sideline for the score.
Dawson would add the two-point conversion when, utilizing a “swinging-gate” formation, Isaiah Johnson found the deep snapper, Martinez, open in the end zone to give Dawson the lead for good, 8-0.
After a Dawson turnover, Axtell closed the gap, 8-6, with an early second quarter touchdown on a 2-yard run by Jayme Wooley.
But the rest of the second quarter would belong to Hamilton as the Longhorns seemed helpless to slow down the non-stop scoring from the senior running back.
Hamilton would score twice from midfield in the quarter, including a 48-yard run with just 16 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Bulldogs some breathing room, 22-6.
In the third quarter, Dawson would quiet the hometown crowd with another big quarter from Hamilton. The Bulldogs would add two more scores on a 44-yard run and a 62-yard run by Hamilton.
In the second and third quarters combined, Hamilton rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hamilton would score one last time with a 1-yard run to close out the scoring.
The rest of the fourth quarter belonged to the Dawson defense, led by Payton McCormack and Levi Elkins. The Bulldogs held the Longhorns to only seven yards of total offense in the quarter.
The Dawson offense would get the ball back late in the quarter deep in Axtell territory, but elected to run out the clock, satisfied with a 43-14 victory.
For the Dawson offense, Hamilton’s right-hand man and brother, Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, added 83 yards on 11 carries, and T.J. Watkins finished with 15 carries and 86 yards.
With the win, Dawson improves to 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in District 8-2A DI play. For the Bulldogs, it’s no time to take a break as they continue their quest for a district championship as Cayuga comes next at home next Friday night.
