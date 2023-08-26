Now what?
What comes next for Corsicana's young and eager Tigers, who are 1-0 after taking care of Frisco Liberty 31-10 Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where Aric Sardinea's team looked like and played like a team that will see more victories ahead.
Sure, they were 1-0 a year ago before losing their final nine games in Sardinea's first season. What's different now?
Here's the irony of this year's opening night victory that felt like the Tigers were taking care of business instead of flying into a new season.
These Tigers are a year older (at least in measuring the program) but so much younger.
The Tigers dressed 14 sophomores and two freshmen Friday and none of them looked like a deer in headlights. They looked more like a team that wants to be in the limelight.
They bathed in it most of the night.
Just look at Darelle Smith, who rushed for 154 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns. He busted free on a 57-yard touchdown run on the Tigers' opening drive to give Corsicana a 7-0 lead on just his second carry into his career with the Tigers.
Smith, a senior who came to Navarro County from the DFW, area, also caught a 15-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Chris Martinez that gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead with 10:28 left in the half, and he ran for a 3-yard TD with 4:24 left in the half to make it a 28-0 game.
Smith barely played in the second half, gaining 13-yards on two carries to finish with 154 yards, averaging 15.4 yards a carry while rushing for two touchdowns to go with his 15-yard TD reception.
Jonthan Mathis helped lead a long list of sophomores who had huge debuts, rushing for 106 yards on 10 carries as a quick and savvy bread and butter back to go along with Smith's outstanding performance. Dontay Thomas ran for 45 yards on six carries to help Tigers rush for more than 300 yards.
Sardinea talked during the summer scrimmages about how he liked the way Martinez manages a game and has said all along that his sophomore quarterback has a lot of maturity. Martinez completed 6-of-12 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
And Andre Ibanez looked awesome, nailing a 33-yard field goal - a beauty that was drilled and gave the Tigers a 31-10 lead early in the third quarter. Ibanez is also a fast and gifted receiver.
Mark Brown, who started on defense a year ago as a freshman, had two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown Friday and was a force on defense.
Corsicana's defense is loaded with youth. Linebackers Adrian Bivens and Sean Medrano are both sophomores and both had big debuts. Junior Ja'Marion Lewis, who played quarterback two years ago, looked right at home in the secondary and made a big sack along with Jeremiah Escamille to stop a key drive. Damone Brown, another sophomore, stopped a Liberty drive with a big interception for a defense that created and recovered three fumbles.
That limelight that caught the Tigers' eyes may not shine in full on Corsicana right away, but the Tigers had a different look and a different feel than the ones that hammered Liberty a year ago in Frisco and then hung on to a 38-28 victory before losing nine in a row.
It's going to take time and more for the youth movement to take over, because the Tigers play in District 5-5A DII, a talent-rich group that Texas Football Magazine wrote could be the "deepest" district in 5-A DII.
Last year three of Corsicana's seven district opponents started the season ranked in the state's Top 25 and this season a different trio is ranked in the preseason Top 25 poll. There's nothing easy about turning this around,
Sardinea doesn't want to just win, He wants to build a culture. And he's smart enough to know it's going to take time to turn a program around -- a program rich in tradition that has won one playoff game since 2011.
But he knows Friday's opening night win could be the first step. The Tigers lost nine games last year, but could have had a much better record. Consider this: The Tigers lost four games by a total of 26 points and all those losses came late in the game.
No one can predict how many wins the Tigers will get this season, but Friday's game looked and felt different -- and that's when the growing pains feel terrific.
