Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Tiger running back Darelle Smith, seen here breaking away on a 65-yard touchdown run against Athens Tigers' final scrimmage of the summer, made his debut with the Tigers, rushing for 154 yards on 10 carries and scoring three times on a 57 and 3-yard run, and catching a 15-yard TD pass in the Tigers' 31-10 victory over Frisco Liberty Friday night.

