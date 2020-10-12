GC Football: Here's this week's football schedule From Staff Reports Oct 12, 2020 25 min ago Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerCorsicana's Jayvon Thomas All Games are at 7:30 Friday nightCorsicana at Royse CityMildred at RiceKerens at MarlinCayuga at DawsonBlooming Grove -- ByeFrost -- Game canceled Tags Grove Bye Mildred Cayuga Royse City Marlin Rice Recommended for you Pulse of the Voters COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries BULLARD SR., Gene Bullard, Clyde BULLARD, Clyde SCHWARZ, Ruth TEKELL, Gerald Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSister seeks missing manNCSO busts Rice chop shop, finds stolen vehicles, drugs, gunAs Texas unemployment rate drops, so does extensionCOVID-19: Navarro County reports lowest daily case count in monthsCOVID-19: Navarro County reports new death, five new casesCOVID-19: Navarro County reports six new casesTaylor’s Smokehouse now Taylor’s Smokehouse and TavernGC Football: Tigers fall to Whitehouse 33-14GC Football: Blooming Grove's Chandler named Texas 3A Coach of the WeekIrvine Christian Foundation to award grants ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
